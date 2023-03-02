Rausch Herefords 65th Annual Bull & Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2023
Location: Hoven, SD
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
66 Yearling Bulls $6,731
88 Two Year Old Bulls $5,847
40 Reg Yearling Heifers $3,550
171 Registerable Yearling Heifers $1,911
The Rausch family had a very good day just ahead of the late Feb storm. A large crowd of customers gathered at the ranch just west of Hoven SD.
Their were 365 reputation Hereford cattle in the offering. Congratulations on a great sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 1 $25,000, R NEW YORK 5142, 2-27-22, son of R NEW YORK 4488 X GR MISS VICTOR 309, to Laprath Ranch SD.
Lot 3 $20,000, R ENTRUST 6282, 3-24-22, son of RST 167Y TRUST 8132 X R MISS REVOLUTION 2186, to Midway Polled Herefords ND.
Lot 65 $12,500, R HORIZON 7792, 4-8-22, son of PYRAMID DAYBREAK 9165 X R MISS BONANZA 347, to Vernon Arens NE.
Lot 95 $12,000, GR EXCEL 3431, 3-20-21, son of UPS EXCEL 8768 X GR MISS REVOLUTION 183, to Damon Becker SD.
Lot 18 $11,500, R EXCEL 5102, 2-25-22, son of UPS EXCEL 8768 X GR MISS VICTOR 199, to Colby Kaup SD.
Lot 22 $11,500, R VALOR 7352, 4-4-22, son of KCF BENNETT 33Z G103 ET X R MISS SPARTAN 499, to Keith Kaup SD.
Lot 19 $11,000, R EXCEL 5852, 3-14-22, son of UPS EXCEL 8768 X GR MISS VICTOR 195, to Dalton Baloun SD.
Lot 114 $11,000, R ADDITION 5871, 4-11-21, son of SCHU-LAR 15D OF 913 X51 X R MISS NEW YORK 1428, to Kolousek Ranch SD.
TOP SELLING HEIFER Lot 175 $30,000, R MISS VICTOR 1522, 3-29-22, daughter of AH JDH 34X VICTOR 33Z 2E ET X GR MISS TRAVELER 1088, to Keaton Dobbs, Adam Harms, R3 Cattle Co IL.