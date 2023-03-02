Rausch Herefords 65th Annual Bull & Female Sale

Customers going through the pens.

Customers going through the pens.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2023



Location: Hoven, SD



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

66 Yearling Bulls $6,731

88 Two Year Old Bulls $5,847

40 Reg Yearling Heifers $3,550

171 Registerable Yearling Heifers $1,911



The Rausch family had a very good day just ahead of the late Feb storm. A large crowd of customers gathered at the ranch just west of Hoven SD.

Their were 365 reputation Hereford cattle in the offering. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 1 $25,000, R NEW YORK 5142, 2-27-22, son of R NEW YORK 4488 X GR MISS VICTOR 309, to Laprath Ranch SD.

Lot 3 $20,000, R ENTRUST 6282, 3-24-22, son of RST 167Y TRUST 8132 X R MISS REVOLUTION 2186, to Midway Polled Herefords ND.

Lot 65 $12,500, R HORIZON 7792, 4-8-22, son of PYRAMID DAYBREAK 9165 X R MISS BONANZA 347, to Vernon Arens NE.

Lot 95 $12,000, GR EXCEL 3431, 3-20-21, son of UPS EXCEL 8768 X GR MISS REVOLUTION 183, to Damon Becker SD.

Lot 18 $11,500, R EXCEL 5102, 2-25-22, son of UPS EXCEL 8768 X GR MISS VICTOR 199, to Colby Kaup SD.

Lot 22 $11,500, R VALOR 7352, 4-4-22, son of KCF BENNETT 33Z G103 ET X R MISS SPARTAN 499, to Keith Kaup SD.

Lot 19 $11,000, R EXCEL 5852, 3-14-22, son of UPS EXCEL 8768 X GR MISS VICTOR 195, to Dalton Baloun SD.

Lot 114 $11,000, R ADDITION 5871, 4-11-21, son of SCHU-LAR 15D OF 913 X51 X R MISS NEW YORK 1428, to Kolousek Ranch SD.

TOP SELLING HEIFER Lot 175 $30,000, R MISS VICTOR 1522, 3-29-22, daughter of AH JDH 34X VICTOR 33Z 2E ET X GR MISS TRAVELER 1088, to Keaton Dobbs, Adam Harms, R3 Cattle Co IL.

Dalton Baloun from Seneca SD purchased several Rausch bulls.

Dalton Baloun from Seneca SD purchased several Rausch bulls.

You won’t miss the turn to Rausch Herefords.

You won’t miss the turn to Rausch Herefords.

Tyler Frankland from Wilton ND bought a couple Rausch bulls.

Tyler Frankland from Wilton ND bought a couple Rausch bulls.