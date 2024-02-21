Rausch Herefords 66th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: 02/19/2024

Location: At the ranch near Hoven SD

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

64 Yrling Bulls $6,617

99 Two Yr Old Bulls $6,540

30 Reg. Heifers $3,825

248 Com. Heifers $2,210



The Rausch family held their 66th Annual Production Sale on Feb 19th. They have been raising top quality Hereford cattle for 78 years. Rausch Hereford is a hard working family business that excels at raising great cattle and doing it with complete customer satisfaction in mind. Congratulations on a terrific sale.



Top Selling Bulls

Lot 91 R VALOR 6112 3-21-22 son of RV Valor 9444G ET x R Miss Traveler 2350 to Shaw Cattle Co Caldwell ID for $22,000

LOT 35 R ENTRUST 6103 3-17-23 son of RST 167Y Trust 8134 x R Miss 4Ever 427 to John Schmidt Pipestone MN, Ollerich Bros Herefords Clearfield SD & Walsh Farms DeGraff MN for $20,000

LOT 77 R VALOR 5412 3-4-22 son of RV Valor 9444G ET x R Miss New York 1550 to Durbin Creek Ranch Thermopolis WY for $19,000

LOT 93 R ENTRUST 6212 3-23-22 son of RST 167Y Trust 8132 x R Miss Spartan 2586 to Gant Polled Herefords Geddes SD for $14,000

LOT 120 R HORIZON 7432 4-5-22 son of Pyramid Daybreak 9165 x R Miss 4Ever 3007 to Kolonack Ranch SD for $14,000



Top Selling Heifer

LOT 170 R MISS ADDITION 33 2-19-23 daughter of SCHU-LAR 15D of 913 X51 x R Miss Kilo 591 to III Farms GA for $9,000

The barn was full for Rausch's 66th Annual Production Sale.

Dan Legder of Fredonia SD picked up a new Rausch bull.

A beautiful February day at Rausch Herefords.