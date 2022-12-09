Raven Angus Annual Customer Appreciation Bred Heifer Sale

Bart Ness, Kennebec, SD and Cody Moore at the Raven Angus customer appreciation sale. Ness picked up a nice group of Feb. 16 calving heifers.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 1, 2022



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Colome, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

391 Angus Bred Heifers – $2,417

1 Ranch Gelding at $13,500



The Petersek Family at Raven Angus presented a large number of top quality bred heifers for their annual Customer Appreciation Day and Bred Heifer Sale. The heifers in the sale were either home raised, Raven Angus heifers, or purchased from top commercial ranchers in the region, many sired by Raven Angus bulls.



The heifers were either AI bred or natural service bred to calving ease Raven Angus bulls, sorted to short calving windows allowing the buyers multiple calving date options.



Top set group of heifer came from group A home raised, purebred, AI bred to start calving Fe. 16. On this lot, the buyer had to option to hand pick 5 or more head from the pen of 65 head. Damon Becker, Miranda, SD selected 20 head from this group at $3,300 per head.



Lyle Hullinger, Vivian, SD took a gate cut of 40 out of Group A at $2,550 each.



25 head out of Group B, home raised bull bred heifers calving Feb. 21 thru Mar. 7 sold to John Ishmal, Winner, SD at $2,500.



10 head out of Group G, AI bred to calve Feb. 16 sold to Aaron Doolittle, Midland, SD at $2,500.



A special treat for those in attendance was the chance to see the extremely powerful set of bulls on the Feb. 14 sale.

Reed Petersek welcoming the crowd at the Raven Angus Customer Appreciation Bred Heifer sale.

