Raven Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Colome, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

274 Yearling and Two Year Old Angus bulls – $6,222

1 Pick of Heifers at $16,000

Top Selling bulls:

Lot 98, Raven Next Step F34, a 1/18 son of Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 to Bakers LeMar Angus Ranch, St. Onge, SD for $27,000.

Lot 112, Raven Omaha F178, a 1/18 son of Carters Omaha to Triple C Angus, Colome, SD for $25,000.

Lot 54, Raven Valor F236, a 1/18 son of PA Valor 201 to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, SD for $21,000.

Lot 200, Raven Power Train E762, 3/17 son of PA Power Tool 9108 to Schaak Angus, Wall, SD for $19,000.

Lot 73, Raven Paymore, a 1/18 son of Basin Payweight 1682 to Alta Genetics, Baraboo, WI for $17,000.

Lot 68, Raven Epicenter a 1/18 son of 3F Epic 4631 to Alta Genetics, Baraboo, WI for $16,500.

Lot 201, Raven Power Tool E772, a 3/17 son of PA Power Tool 9108 to Majestic Ranch, St. Charles, SD

Pick of the open heifers sold to Simon Cattle Co., Farley, IA for $16,000.