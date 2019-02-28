Raven Angus Annual Production Sale
February 28, 2019
TSLN Rep: Chris Effling
Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2019
Location: Sale held at the ranch, Colome, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
274 Yearling and Two Year Old Angus bulls – $6,222
1 Pick of Heifers at $16,000
Top Selling bulls:
Lot 98, Raven Next Step F34, a 1/18 son of Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 to Bakers LeMar Angus Ranch, St. Onge, SD for $27,000.
Lot 112, Raven Omaha F178, a 1/18 son of Carters Omaha to Triple C Angus, Colome, SD for $25,000.
Lot 54, Raven Valor F236, a 1/18 son of PA Valor 201 to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, SD for $21,000.
Lot 200, Raven Power Train E762, 3/17 son of PA Power Tool 9108 to Schaak Angus, Wall, SD for $19,000.
Lot 73, Raven Paymore, a 1/18 son of Basin Payweight 1682 to Alta Genetics, Baraboo, WI for $17,000.
Lot 68, Raven Epicenter a 1/18 son of 3F Epic 4631 to Alta Genetics, Baraboo, WI for $16,500.
Lot 201, Raven Power Tool E772, a 3/17 son of PA Power Tool 9108 to Majestic Ranch, St. Charles, SD
Pick of the open heifers sold to Simon Cattle Co., Farley, IA for $16,000.