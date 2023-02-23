Raven Angus Annual Production Sale

RJ Petersek, spokesman for Raven Angus.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2023

Location: at the ranch, Colome, SD

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dace Harper

Averages:

351 Yearling and Two Year Old Angus Bulls avg. $8,473

1 Pick of the herd Open Heifer at $25,000.

Excellent sale for the Petersek family at Raven Angus. This program has really stepped up the game in both numbers and quality of bulls offered in the past years. Bulls with breed leading genetics, thickness, eye appeal and all the traits progressive cattlemen are searching for. A full house of buyers was on hand for the sale, giving the Petersek family a record sale.



Top Bulls:

Lot 21, Raven Robust J345, 1/29/2022 son of Sitz Robust 717H x EF Commando 1366 to Jenson Ranch, Ralph, SD, Birkland Ranch, Dupree, SD and Nathan Palm, Estelline, SD for $28,000.



Lot 94, Raven Judge J75, 1/10/2022 son of Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 x Poss Maverick to Cooper & Candice Waln, Parmalee, SD for $25,000.



Lot 10, Raven No Doubt J610, 1/9/2022 son of Hoover No Doubt x Raven Powerball 53 to Jesse Hesse, Winner, SD for $21,000.



Lot 136, Raven Woodrow J537, 2/20/2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x BUBS Southern Charm AA31 to Triple C Angus, Colome, SD for $21,000.



Lot 71, Raven Rectify J156, 1/14/2022 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Woodhill Relevance to Semex, Madison, WI for $18,000.



Lot 238, Raven Maverick I710, 3/10/2021 son of Poss Maverick x SAV Pioneer 7301 to Steve Thomas Cattle, Presho, SD for $18,000.



Lot 138, Raven Fair N Square J198, 1/18/2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M 39 x Jindra Blackout to Edgar Ranch, Rockham, SD for $17,000.



Lot 172, Raven Weigh Up J355, 1/30/2022 son of Pattemere Weigh Up k360 x Raven Jackpot D164 to Weller Racnh, Kadoka, SD for $17,000.



A special sale feature was the pick of the entire 2022 heifer crop. The pick sold at $25,000 to Triple C Ranch, Colome, SD for $25,000.

The VanEpps, Springview, NE. Longtime Raven Angus bull buyers.

Kenny Hrbanek, Colome, SD, neighbor and longtime Raven Angus bull buyer.