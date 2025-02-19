Raven Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: February 11, 2025

Location: Sale at the ranch, Colome, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Dace Harper

Averages:

110 Two Year Old Angus Bulls avg. $11,000

281 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $11,629

The Petersek Family held their annual Raven Angus Production Sale at the ranch, east of Colome, SD on Feb. 11.



What an impressive set of two year old and yearling bulls. From top to bottom this was as uniform and even set of bulls they have yet offered. Bulls are backed by breeders that stand behind their genetics 100%.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 141, Raven Thedford M31; Jan. 1, 2024 son of Hoffman Thedford x Raven Powerball 53. Sold to Amdahl Angus, Rapid City, SD, Baker LeMar Angus, St. Onge, SD and Graesser Bros., Dallas, SD for $44,000.



Lot 54, Raven Republic M62; Jan. 6, 2024 son of Raven Republic I564 x Basin Payweight 1682. Sold to Bolton Ranch, Dallas, SD for $42,500.



Lot 119, Raven Fair-N-Square M674; Jan. 7, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Sitz Upward 307R. Sold to Chad Ludemann, Springview, NE for $26,000.



Lot 122, Raven Fair-N-Square M669; Jan. 11, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Sitz Upward 307R. Sold to Jeff Nelson, Philip, SD for $25,000.



Lot 134, Raven Landman M26; Jan. 2, 2024 son of Woodhill Relevance x Musgrave 316 Stunner. Sold to Slovek Ranch, Philip, SD for $25,000.



Lot 332, Raven Robust L1051; Mar. 19, 2024 son of Sitz Robust 717H x Woodhill Relevance. Sold to Brady Graff, Ainsworth, NE for $22,000.



Lot 289, Raven Fair-N-Square L761; Mar. 4, 2023 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x MAR Innovation 251. Sold to SD buyer at $21,000.

RJ Petersek making opening comments at the Raven Angus sale with Seth Weishaar and Vern Frey. a2c0a86cda47-RJ__Seth__Vern

Stoner Ranch, Kilgore, NE. Repeat Raven Angus bull buyers. a866a0fcd4d8-Stoner