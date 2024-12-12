TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 2, 2024



Location: Sale at the ranch, Colome, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

12 Registered Bred Heifers – $5,166

735 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,368

2 Ranch Horses – $18,500





Raven Angus held their Annual Customer Appreciation Bred Female sale at the ranch east of Colome, South Dakota, on Dec. 2. The Petersek Family is all about customer service and raising great bulls and females. This sale offering consisted of a select set of registered heifers and commercial bred heifers in volume.

All of the commercial heifers were either home raised or purchased from top ranchers in the region, many Raven Angus bull buyers. They were all carrying Raven Angus genetics and bred to Raven Angus Bulls.



The top selling registered heifer was lot 8, Raven Blackbird L241, Jan. 20, 2023 daughter of Raven Nevada G100 bred to Raven Sioux for Feb. 2025 calf sold to Gumbo Hill Ranch, McIntosh, South Dakota, for $11,000.



Lot 1, Raven Blackbird L242, Jan. 20, 2023 daughter of Myers Fair-N-Square bred to Raven Sioux I732 for Feb. 2025 calf to Katus Ranch, Watauga, South Dakota, for $6,500



The top draft of commercial bred heifers sold at $3,850. This was a group of bred to Raven Republic or Raven Stand Alone bred to calve mid Feb. 2025.



Another draft of heifers AI bred to Raven Sioux to calve mid Feb. sold at $3,750.



The sale was very steady all day long from $3,200 to $3,600.



Reed Petersek was the spokesman at the Raven Angus Customer Appreciation sale. df05a3647eaa-Reed





Very nice crowd of buyers were on hand for the hospitality and high quality bred heifers in volume at the Raven Angus Customer Appreciation Bred Heifer Sale. 7f58e2276bb8-crowd



