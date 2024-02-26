Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/24/2024

Location: Valentine Livestock – Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

52 Coming Two-Year-Old Red Angus Bulls averaged $7,009

20 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers averaged $2,780



Top Bulls

Lot 3 – $13,000. Ravn Red Zone K2144 ; DOB: 5/18/22 ; Sire: HXC 0009H ; MGS: MLK CRK Advocate 4324. Sold to Sam Stoddard of Norris, SD.



Lot 4 – $13,000. Ravn Allegiance K2032 ; DOB: 4/1/22 ; Sire: HXC Allegiance 5502C ; MGS: Ravn Linebacker C537. Sold to Brad Pokorney of Halsey, NE.



Lot 10 – $11,000. Ravn K2123 ; DOB: 5/13/22 ; Sire: HXC 009H ; MGS: 5L Defender 560-30Z. Sold to Beatty Canyon Ranch of Kim, CO.



Lot 6 – $10,500. Ravn CHL K2046 ; DOB: 4/1/22 ; Sire: DVO Cool Hand Luke 634G ; MGS: Bieber CL Stockman E116. Sold to Dan Vinton of Whitman, NE.



Lot 7 – $10,000. Ravn Pryor K2087 ; DOB: 4/30/22 ; Sire: K2 Pryor PK 634 092 ; MGS: Ravn Lakota Ridge D641. Sold to Beatty Canyon Ranch of Kim, CO.



Lot 16 – $10,000. Ravn CHL K2040 ; DOB: 4/4/22 ; Sire: DVO Cool Hand Luke 634G ; MGS: MLK CRK Advocate 4324. Sold to Guitar Land and Cattle of Dickens, TX.



Lot 43 – $10,000. Ravn Suh K2074 ; DOB: 4/25/22 ; Sire: DVO A Bull Named Suh 179F ; MGS: Ravn Wide Timber A304. Sold to Dan Vinton of Whitman, NE.



Another good day for the Ravenscroft Red Angus crew on February 24th. The Ravn program offers long aged bulls that are developed to go anywhere in the country and to bring efficiency and stayability to any program. This year’s offering was extremely deep in quality and the best set that they have brought to town yet. Also offered this year was a reputation set of commercial bred heifers from the Hall-Pokorny program. Congratulations to Eric, Shannon and Family on another great sale.

An outstanding set of commercial bred heifers from Hall-Pokorny were offered on this year’s sale. 35bb8b83bc26-Ravn_photo_1