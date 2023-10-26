Tri-State Livestock News and The Fence Post Magazine will be collecting new and gently used books from now until December 31, to be donated to area educators and libraries. Photo by Rachel Gabel RotR-BoyWithBooks

The Fence Post Magazine and Tri State Livestock News are committed to supporting students and teachers in the rural communities we serve and call home. To ensure that every rural student has access to books that tell the stories of the places and people who they can relate to, we’re partnering with our readers through the Reading on the Ranch program.

We created the Reading on the Ranch program with the goal of promoting agriculture and literacy through the donation of books to schools that are nominated by our readers.

Between now and December 31, 2023, we will be collecting new and gently used books to be distributed to educators and libraries in rural communities throughout Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Montana.

To nominate your favorite teacher, library, or elementary school, please contact Sam Tenpenny at stenpenny@tsln-fre.com , and don’t forget to request to have a farmer or rancher come read to and talk agriculture with your students when the books are delivered in January.

Help us further promote this year’s Reading on the Ranch program by participating in our coloring contest! Winners of each age division (0-4, 5-8, 9-12, Adult) will receive a prize package, and be featured in both newspapers in January.

To donate to the Reading on the Ranch program, new and gently used books may be dropped off or mailed to Sam Tenpenny c/o Tri State Livestock News, 1501 Fifth Avenue, Belle Fourche, SD 57717 or Rachel Gabel c/o The Fence Post Magazine, 711 O Street (Inside Producers Livestock), Greeley, CO 80632 by December 31, 2023.

To make donating more convenient for our readers, books may also be dropped off with any Tri-State Livestock News or The Fence Post account manager, field man, or staff member in your area, or left at any of the following sale barn locations:

Livestock Exchange, Brush, CO

Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, CO

Yellow Jacket Livestock Auction, Lewis, CO

Loma Livestock, Loma, CO

Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Winner Livestock Auction, Winner, SD

You may also visit our website, http://www.thefencepost.com/reading-on-the-ranch where we’ve organized a list of agriculture-themed children’s books that you can purchase and send directly to our office for donation.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Rachel Gabel at 970-768-0024 or Sam Tenpenny at 785-221-6774.