REAL Montana announces class IV

BOZEMAN – Twenty current and emerging leaders from Montana’s natural resource industries have been selected to take part in Class IV of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). Class IV will begin their leadership journey on September 12, 2019 at their first seminar in Bozeman.

“REAL Montana continues to strengthen its mission of building a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana. The individuals selected for Class IV are a diverse group of leaders who will offer a variety of perspectives and experiences. We look forward to the next two years,” says Bryan Lorengo, chairman of the REAL Montana Advisory Board and Class II graduate.The class of 20 participants was competitively selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates, all of who represent a variety of agriculture and natural resource industries.

REAL Montana is a two-year program featuring eight in-state seminars, a weeklong national study tour in Washington D.C. and a twelve-day international trip. Seminar topics include: agriculture institutions and agencies, natural resource development, public speaking/media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, transportation, labor and production costs, and entrepreneurship. REAL Montana is funded through a partnership with MSU Extension and private industry.

Class IV participants are:

Collette Anderson, East Helena: Project Manager, Great West Engineering

Zachary Bashoor, Missoula: Owner/Forest Consultant, Bashoor Land Management, LLC

Colleen Buck, Plentywood: Agriculture and 4-H Agent, MSU Extension

Shawn Fladager, Great Falls: Insurance Agent/Branch Manager, Northwest Farm Credit Services

Orry Fruit, Fort Benton: Assistant Branch Manager and Loan Officer, First Bank of Montana

Courtney Greyn, Columbus: Environmental Engineer, Sibanye-Stillwater Mine

Mike Hatten, Helena: Principal Engineer/Intermountain Operations Manager, Tetra Tech, Inc.

Skyler Hoefer, Frenchtown: Forester, Idaho Forest Group

Cynthia Johnson, Conrad: Co-owner, Desert Claim Farms, Inc.

Robert Koelzer, Kalispell: Safety and Operations Manager, Schellinger Construction

Joel Krautter, Sidney: Attorney, Netzer Law Office, P.C.

Dustin Martens, Forsyth: Engineering Supervisor/Lands Analyst, Westmoreland Rosebud Mining, LLC

Merrill McKamey, Great Falls: Rancher, McKamey West, Inc

Rachel Meredith, Helena: Senior Counsel, Doney Crowley P.C.

Justin Miller, Gilford: President, Sandy Rock Farms

John Morgan, Butte: Human Resources Manager, Pioneer Technical Services

Sydney Ressel, Belgrade: President/Executive Producer, Backcountry Media, LLC

Tayla Snapp, Lewistown: Community Relations and Stakeholder Outreach Specialist, TransCanada

Anna Stitt, Helena: Senior Manager/Certified Public Accountant, Anderson ZurMuehlen

Sue Ann Streufert, Bozeman: Director of Member Relations, Montana Farm Bureau Federation

Complete program information is available at http://www.realmontana.org or by contacting Tara Becken, (406) 930-4205, REALMontana@montana.edu.

