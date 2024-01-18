REAL Montana program accepting applications until March 31

BOZEMAN — REAL Montana , a program from Montana State University Extension , is accepting applications for its next class until March 31. REAL Montana is a comprehensive two-year program offering in-depth education and training in the agriculture and natural resource industries. REAL stands for Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership.

Classes consist of up to 20 participants competitively selected to represent a variety of agriculture and natural resource industries across the state. REAL Montana prioritizes diversity in class structure, including geography, gender and industry sectors. This will be the sixth class offered.

The program seeks to build a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance agriculture and natural resource industries. Program highlights include eight in-state seminars, a national study tour in Washington, D.C., and a 10-day international experience.

“We are excited to welcome a new class in 2024,” said Tara Becken, REAL Montana program director. “Our program offers a unique and impactful experience for Montanans interested in increasing their leadership abilities.”

Successful applicants will be announced in July, with the first class seminar in Bozeman on Sept. 19.

To learn more about the application process or to apply, visit: montana.edu/realmontana . Questions may be directed to Becken at tara.becken@montana.edu or 406-930-4205.