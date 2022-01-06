REAL Montana Seeks Applicants for Class V

REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership) is currently seeking applicants for Class V. The deadline to apply is March 31, and the first seminar will be held in September. REAL Montana builds a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana. The 18-month program features eight in-state seminars; a five-day national study tour in Washington D.C.; and a twelve-day trip to an international location (destination to be determined). Previous classes have traveled to China, Colombia, and India. Topics covered include natural resource development, agriculture institutions and agencies, public speaking/media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, and other current industry issues. Seminars combine educational speakers, tours, professional skill building, and networking opportunities.

“REAL Montana provides intensive leadership training for adults in the natural resource industries,” says Tara Becken, program director. “Program graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a positive impact on their communities, industries, and the state of Montana.”

REAL Montana is funded through a partnership with Montana State University Extension and private industry. Oversight is provided by an advisory board of industry leaders. Tuition is $3,500 and covers all meals, hotels and travel expenses.

Complete program information and application instructions are available at http://www.realmontana.org or by contacting Tara Becken, Program Director at REALMontana@montana.edu .

–REAL Montana