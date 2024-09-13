Rebuilding After Remington Fire; Short Draw Fire

The Remington Fire burned a reported 196,368 acres over a forty-plus mile path in northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana just three weeks ago. Hundreds of cattle perished in the fire, and hundreds of miles of fence were destroyed.

Rachel Adam launched early relief efforts to help affected ranchers, many of whom were her close friends and neighbors, setting up a benefit account for funds to put toward fencing supplies.

Even before donations started rolling in, Rachel’s friend Heather Herman started planning a volunteer work day to start rebuilding burned fences. They picked the dates of September 7-8 for the project.

“We were not sure it was going to work,” Adam laughed. “She was putting the word out all over and we knew we needed the money to come in to buy supplies so we would have something for the volunteers to do.”

Waiting over Labor Day weekend was stressful, she said, not knowing if donations would come in. But when she checked the account on September third, it was there.

“Oh my gosh, it happened!” was Adam’s reaction.

Grant’s Hardware in Broadus donated a pallet of t-posts, and Adam was able to purchase another nine pallets with donated funds, dispersing them between four of the hardest-hit ranches on Wednesday. Friday, September 6, Adam picked up another trailer load, as did Herman’s husband.

“We just about bought Grant’s out,” she said. “We headed out with another 2800 posts.”

People had made donations toward fencing supplies directly at Grants, and these funds also were put towards the posts.

“People have been so generous,” Adam said. “Our next goal is to purchase a truckload of posts, and I will be working with Grants moving forward as well.”

After getting everything delivered on Friday, “Heather and I were holding our breath,” Adam said.

People had said they were coming, but obviously it was a volunteer situation, and “you don’t know till they show up,” she said.

But when Saturday morning arrived, “You could tell by the dust on the road people were coming.”

Ten people brought skid steers with fencing attachments, and over 60 people spread out across five ranches to start rebuilding some fences.

“It was amazing,” Adam said.

Food was donated for sandwiches and sack lunches for everyone, and an evening meal was provided at the OW Ranch headquarters, also serving as base of operations for volunteer crews.

“It was so nice at the end of the day to sit down and share,” Adam said.

Sarah Parmigiano was in charge of food for the weekend.

“It was really difficult to plan for, since we had no idea if 20 people or 200 people would show up,” Heather Herman said. “Planning food was interesting, but we ended up getting more food donated than we could use, and afterwards divvied it out to all the landowners.”

Throughout the weekend, Herman “delivered water, food and tried to keep track of everything.”

Also instrumental in helping everything come together were the Montana Stockgrowers Association and the Rosebud County Cattlewomen.

“Both of these organizations have been incredible with helping the affected ranchers, both with donations and getting hay to people,” Herman said. “Both groups continue their efforts; they have been the unsung heroes getting our ranchers back on their feet. Fire season isn’t over.”

Although what was accomplished September 7-8 may have only been a “drop in the bucket,” Adam said that giving the ranchers who lost so much to the Remington Fire a small ray of hope was probably the biggest outcome.

Hugs, tears, astonishment and smiles on neighbors’ faces were beyond rewarding for Adam and Herman.

“Saturday night, Heather and I sat down next to each other at dinner, took a deep breath, and whispered, ‘It worked,'” Adam said. “It helped each of the ranchers take a deep breath for a second, to see so many people show up, and to see we were getting stuff done.”

“Doing the fencing was great,” Herman said, “But what this really did for people was give them some hope and encouragement going forward. When you look outside and all you see is black, and your list of things do to is huge, it can seem pretty dark. This was a bright light for people.”

Short Draw Fire

The Short Draw Fire started September 11 around 2 p.m. in northern Campbell County, Wyoming, and quickly burned north into Montana. As of 5 p.m. September 13, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Carmen Borchelt provided the following report:

“The Montana DNRC County Assist Team, led by Incident Commander David Hamilton assumed command of the Short Draw Fire at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire is currently 40,000 acres and is actively burning on Wyoming state, Montana state, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and privately-owned lands. The primary objectives of fire mitigation efforts is to protect homes and grazing rangelands. The goal is to minimize wildfire damage to these areas, ensuring the safety of human life and preservation of natural resources.

Current Status

On Wednesday, September 11, local government and multiple agencies responded to the Short Draw Fire located approximately 30 miles north of Gillette, Wyoming. The fire originated in northern Campbell County, Wyoming and rapidly spread into spread into Powder River County, Montana by Wednesday evening.

Today, hand crews, engine crews and dozers are creating control lines around the eastern and northern edge. Along the northwest edge of the fire crews conducted a burnout operation by intentionally setting a controlled fire to consume fuel ahead of advancing flames, creating a barrier to stop the forward spread of fire on the northwestern edge. The southern edge of the fire in Wyoming remains active. Structure protection has been ongoing from the beginning and will continue until secure. The power company has been on location repairing and replacing power lines and poles.

Weather and Fire Behavior

Today’s weather will have a high of 75-80 degrees with a low around 47 degrees. Northerly winds from 10 to 10 mph during the day will shift to the south after midnight. On Saturday, expect sunny weather conditions with a high near 82 degrees and southerly winds from 7 to 11 mph becoming westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph throughout the day. Due to multiple wind shifts, predicting the fire’s spread direction remains challenging.

Evacuations And Closures

Powder River County, Montana, has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents east of Buffalo Cr all the way to Butte Cr Rd, from the state line to the Powder River.

Campbell County, Wyoming, has issued an Evacuation Notice for the residents of Border Line Estates/Ranchets are advised to evacuate.

There is a temporary flight restriction (TFR) over the fire area. For the safety for firefighting pilots, do not fly unmanned aerial systems in the area.”

Stephanie Bowers and her husband Bill ranch with his family on the Horseshoe I Ranch, south of Broadus, Montana.

Bill headed out Wednesday afternoon to assist in fighting the Short Draw Fire, just the latest in a series of devastating fires to impact the northeast Wyoming and southeastern Montana area. Area volunteer fire departments and ranchers made the initial attack on the fire and worked round the clock for 36-48 hours.

Stephanie’s parents picked up their two children at school in Broadus and took them to their home.

“I don’t think I would have had even a sliver of sanity that first night if I’d had my babies with me at home,” she said.

Stephanie’s father-in-law got a message through Wednesday night to her and his wife that they had better get things packed and be ready to leave.

“My dad came at 11 p.m. that night, got my 20 goats and took them home with him,” she said.

“We are right on the edge of the evacuation lines,” she said. “

A backburn was created Thursday on Bowers’ land to try to prevent the fire from travelling further north, but Stephanie said that strong and variable winds made the situation worrisome.

“If the wind had turned, it would have gone straight to our house,” she said. “Last night they sent most of volunteer firefighters home to finally get some much needed rest.”

Friday morning, Bowers said things were looking a bit more like they were getting back to normal, so she was able to go to work in Broadus, but their home is still in the evacuation warning area.

“I’m 36 years old, and I still have a teddy bear and a quilt my grandfather made for me in my Tahoe,” she said. “If it flares up, they’re going with me.”

Bowers is grateful to the many local volunteer fire departments involved in fighting the fire.

“I want to give a huge shout out to Broadus Volunteer Fire Department,” she said. “You, gentlemen, are an absolute credit to our community and we are forever grateful for you! Biddle Fire, Campbell County, DNRC, BLM, as well, were all out from the start. We are forever grateful for all of the hard work you all put into fighting these disasters.”

200 Total Personnel, 27 Engines, 6 Helicopters/Aircraft, 6 Hand Crews and five Heavy Equipment operators have been actively involved in fighting the Short Draw fire. The cause remains undetermined, and the fire size is estimated at 40,000 acres.

“They are definitely getting a handle on the fire today,” Borchelt said. “The wind hasn’t been as crazy. A lot of folks are working the fire to keep it contained.”

Personnel numbers do not count the ranchers who have been fighting the fire, she said.

“Volunteer firefighters are huge here, we can’t do it without them. They’re the ones doing the initial attack, and they are very important.”