Outside Circle: Recall notice, women’s ranch broncs, youth rough stock, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, wild horse races

Now that the 4th of July is behind me, it actually feels like summer. The temps in the 90s kind of tip me off too. What a beautiful summer over most of the region. My heart aches for those in the hail storm and tornado affected areas. It’s sure a rough way to get summer started.

I think this is a legitimate recall and could be very important for the folks with these bits. It’s for the Professional’s Choice swivel port bit from the Bob Avila collection. The bit may break during use. A refund or replacement is available from the company. Go to http://www.profchoice.com/recall or call 800-331-9421.

Barrels at the Buttes series will be at the Slope Co. Fairgrounds, Amidon, N.D., on July 7, 21, Aug. 4, 11. Time only runs will be from 4:30-6:30, peewees as 6:45, and open 4D/youth 3D won’t be before 7 p.m. To enter, text Shausta 701-240-7172 or Kisten 701-770-4095.

Entries for the Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding at the Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D., will be open at 10 a.m., CST on July 7. Call-ins only 940-255-7676. The event is July 22-23. This is Tour Stop #4. Details can be found at http://www.WomensRanchBronc.com .

Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies will be at the Boss Cowman weekend in Lemmon, S.D., July 11, 6:30 p.m. Entries are open until July 9 by texting Kerry 701-880-8372. Entry info needs to include name, age, weight, and level of experience so appropriate stock is there. It’s for kids 17 and under.

July 10 is the cutoff date for entries for the Breakaway Roping at Lexington, Neb., on July 20, 4 p.m. There’s $3000 added, fresh calves, and you can enter twice on the same horse. It will be two rounds and a short go format and limited to 50 ropers. Entry fee is $150/run. To enter online go to http://www.rodeoentries4u.com .

The Tim Malm Jr. Rodeo is July 12 at Albin, Wyo. Entries will open onsite at 9 a.m., the rodeo to start at 11. To enter early, text Diane, with name, events and age groups, at 307-421-6641. There are three divisions with details on the Facebook page. For more information contact Tabitha Hollingsworth 308-250-0385.

Hermosa Bits and Spurs Horse Club will be holding the Red, White and Blue Funday on July 26, 10 a.m. There will be barrels, poles, keyhole, flag race, egg race and other fun events. Details can be found on the Facebook page or, if you have a question, call Breezy 605-209-0907.

Ekalaka Track and Arena Ranch Rodeo is July 26, 5 p.m. It will have three-man teams and they can enter twice if one person is different on the team. Entry fee is $300/team and the events are steer loading and stray gathering in the long go, then the top 10 will come back, with a calcutta, for short go with pony express and wild cow milking. Text Leah to enter at 406-839-1097.

Cowboy States Reining Horse Association entries for the July 26-27 clinic and show are open. It will be at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. You can get all the details at http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com .

Crook Co. Fair Youth Rough Stock Rodeo will be July 31, 5:30 p.m. Pre-entries are required. Events are Mutton Bustin’, Bucking Ponies, and Mini Bull Riding. This is a Bad River Youth Rough Stock series sanctioned event. The entry link can be found on the Sundance Rodeo Club Facebook page.

Stapleton, Neb. will be holding Wild Horse Races on Aug. 2. They’ll take 12 teams at $300/team in a one head, strip race. Hawk will provide the horses. To enter call Jake Licking 308-587-2313.

Bowman Livestock Marketing will be holding their Fall Catalog Horse Sale on Oct. 1. The catalog deadline for the sale is Aug. 15. It will be in conjunction with the 1st Annual Select Breeders Production Sale. For more information, call Amanda Kammerer 605-484-3784 or Tandi Jesperson 406-975-6226.

Get this sale on your calendar too! The Lazy JS Ranch 66th Annual Quarter Horse Production Sale with some tremendous outside consignors, will be Aug. 16, 6 p.m. at Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, N.D. Preceding the sale will be a supper at the Silha Ranch north of Bowman, N.D. You can see more at http://www.lazyjsranch.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation, our leadership, first responders, and those struck by the thunderstorms this past month. May God Bless America!