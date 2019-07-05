Record-keeping class in Bridgeport for farmers, ranchers

The difference between a good farmer and a great manager often comes down to knowing the true financial position of a farm. Good records make it possible to track an operation’s true financial position. Inaccurate records can lead to misguided management decisions.

A “Good Farmer to Great Manager” record-keeping class, designed to teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operations, will be held July 25-26 at the Prairie Winds Community Center (428 N Main St) in Bridgeport. It will run from 1-5 p.m. the first day, and 8 a.m. until noon the second day.

The course fee is $50 per participant; class size is limited to 25 people. Register online at https://wia.unl.edu/GFGM or by calling 308-632-1276.

Keeping good records is less about using a certain software and more about gathering and organizing information, according to Tina Barret the Executive Director of Nebraska Farm Business Inc. and course instructor. “In this class, you will learn about what information you should have easily available as part of your farm or ranch records. When you have good records, everything from tax preparation, annual loan renewals, and financial analysis become much easier,” she said. “More importantly, it will allow you to make financial management decisions that improve your business.”

Topics Include:

· What are Good Records?

· Getting Good Tax Records

· Moving to Management Records

· Financial Statements & Ratios

This course hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.

–UNL Extension