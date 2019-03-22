Record number of trainers to pick up wild horses and burros this weekend

BOISE, Idaho – Preparations for the third annual Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge are now underway at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals. Approved trainers will pick up their wild horses and burros at the corrals on March 22-23, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m., on both days.

This weekend's pick-up launches the journey for both horse and handler to prepare for competition during the 2019 Mustang Mania TIP Challenge, set to return to Nampa on July 6-7, 2019. These challenges involve youth (8-17 years of age) and adults (ages 18 and up) in the adoption and training of mustangs and burros. Participants help promote the adoption of these national treasures by showcasing the animal's value and trainability through in-hand competition.

The TIP Challenge is a segment of the Mustang Heritage Foundation's Trainer Incentive Program. The mission of the Mustang Heritage Foundation is to increase the adoption of BLM-housed American Mustangs and burros through innovative gentling (training) competitions and awareness programs. In keeping with this mission, the TIP Challenge was created to place mustangs and burros in adoptive homes. More and more trainers have participated each year since the competition's inception, leading to a record 67 competitors in 2019. Due to increased demand, a burro division has also been added to the slate of classes.

Extreme Mustang Makeover and TIP trainers Matt and Stacie Zimmerman of Caldwell are hosting the Mustang Mania TIP Challenge. The Zimmermans have helped almost 200 wild horses find good homes in the past six years alone. In 2016, they opened a storefront wild horse training business in partnership with the Mustang Heritage Foundation and the BLM to continue to place trained mustangs into private care. If you are interested in visiting the corrals and talking with one of these wild horse trainers, please contact Heather Tiel-Nelson at (208) 308-3727.

–BLM