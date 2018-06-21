Red Angus Young Guns event – June 25-26

Young Guns in Billings, MT on June 25-26

The Red Angus Association of America is proud to announce the re-introduction of its famous "Young Guns" program, designed for Red Angus enthusiasts between the ages of 25 and 45. The dates are June 25-26, 2018, in Billings, Montana, at the Big Horn Resort. Young Guns is intended to help drive and stir interest in the Red Angus breed; the fastest growing breed in America. With motivational speakers, breakout brainstorming sessions and tours, along with social hours and activities, participants should come away with new friends, new ideas and fresh perspectives on the Red Angus breed and the beef industry in general. Registration is now live at http://www.redangus.org. Cost is $75 per participant which includes social hours, meals while at the conference, program materials and a few give-aways – walk-up registration is $100 at the door. The cost for Young Guns is subsidized by the RAAA and the Montana affiliate of the RAAA. Speakers will include Forrest Roberts, former NCBA CEO and current President and CEO of AgStrata; and Robin Faulkner, DVM, of Zoetis. In addition to these two fine speakers, there will be RAAA updates, beef procurement personnel visiting about beef quality, and a tour of OriGen Beef Genetics. A prime rib beef dinner will be included in the cost for Monday night's program, as well as breakfast and lunch on Tuesday, plus other perks. The program will wrap-up just ahead of the Superior Livestock Auction events beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The program will begin on Monday afternoon, June 25, 2018, with registration and social hour. You can reserve rooms at the Big Horn Resort by calling (406) 839-9300. Right now registration is $75 – registration at the door will be $100. The agenda and registration information can be found here.

–Red Angus Association of America