Red Rock Cattle Company Black Angus Bull Sale

Date: May 7, 2018

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages:

25 Two-yr-old Black Angus Bulls – $2,826

Red Rock Cattle Company from Spencer, South Dakota, has been bringing bulls out to Faith, South Dakota, for a number of years now. This sale was scheduled for April 16, but snow caused the sale to be moved to this May date.

Red Rock is owned by Cal and Kim Heitzman, and they have been in the purebred Angus business since 1975. Their ranch is east and south of Mitchell, South Dakota.

They believe in producing functional cattle with lots of muscle – the kind that will work for commercial cattleman. These two-year-old bulls have strong carcass data.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 18: $4,500 to Johnson Ranch, Shadehill, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x Sydgen Turbo 6684

Lot 5: $4,250 to Ron Jensen, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – VDAR Really Windy 4097 x Connealy Sandhills 122

Lot 6: $4,250 to Ron Jensen, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – RRCC Infinity 6189 sired by WMR Infinity 141

Lot 13: $4,000 to Jim Strand, Shadehill, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x Sydgen Turbo 6684