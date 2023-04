Red Western Grill’s 19th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant, Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 21, 2023



Location: Crawford Livestock- Crawford, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages



36 Total Bulls – $4,570





What a beautiful, sunny day for the Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale. The Grill families brought a great set of bulls to Crawford Livestock to sale. A good crowd kept the bidding lively.

Top Bulls:



Lot 23 B Lazy T LE H005 K003 Sired by 5L Leading Edge 15383-117C BD: 02/02/22 Sold for $9,500 to Cedar Top Ranch – Stapleton, NE.



Lot 25 B Lazy T D043 F026 K004 Sired by B Lazy T Heavy Metal D043 BD: 02/10/22 Sold for $6,500 to Rhett Shrewsbury- Alliance, NE.



Lot 35 B Lazy T ML 820U K040 Sired by WFL Merlin 018A BD: 02/24/22 Sold for $6,000 to John & Bill Tanner – Edgemont, SD.



Lot 41 Grill Make Me 2002K Sired by Bieber Make Mimi 7249 BD: 01/15/22 Sold for $5,750 to Ron Sealock – Exeter, NE.



Lot 43 Grill Maker 2032K Sired by Bieber Make Mimi 7249 BD: 03/01/22 Sold for $5,750 to Steve Wuther – Buffalo, WY.







Jeff Grill on the block makes comments about the bulls as the sale gets going.

srGrill