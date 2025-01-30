Redland Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Wrye Williams, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: January 18, 2025



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Sale Averages:



86 older bulls averaged $8,145

Another great set of bulls brought to town by Redland Angus they never disappoint.



Top Bulls:



Lot 68, $19,000, sold to Tim & Linda Burch, MT; Redland Cow Power 2833; 8/1/23; McCumber Cow Power 118 x OCC Do It All 656D.



Lot 2, $18,000, sold to Tim & Linda Burch, MT; Redland Tremendous 2013; 3/27/23; McCumber Tremendous 2008 x Redland Traveler 0930 3456.



Lot 53, $14,000, sold to McQuery Ranch, NV; Redland Do It All 2363; 7/25/23; OCC Do It All 656D x Ravenglen Resolve.



Lot 26, $13,000, sold to Armells Creek Ranch Angus, MT; Redland Chancellor 2473; 7/20/23; OCC Chancellor 767C x Redland Paxton 535.



Lot 27, $13,000, sold to Virgil Huseman, Ellsworth, KS; Redland Do It All 2573; 7/24/23; Redland Do It All 6170 x Ravenglen Resolve.