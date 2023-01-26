Kendrick Redland and Joe Goggins at the Redland Angus Bull Sale.

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Brady Williams



Date of Sale: Jan. 21, 2023



Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

94 two-year-old Angus bulls – $7,426



It turned out to be an excellent day for Kendrick and Sharon Redland on the Redland Angus bull sale. This sale is billed as “Range Calved and Range Raised” Age Advantaged Calving Ease Production Sale. Bulls that are backed by generations of calving ease, moderate framed easy fleshing beef bulls that can go out and excel in any environment.



A few sale highlights:

Lot 28, Redland Do It All 1501, 4/2/2021 son of OCC Zodiac 655Z x OCC Emblazon 854E to Diamond 7 Ranch, New Mexico for $19,000.



Lot 61, Redland Do It All 8081, 8/15/2021 son of OCC Zodiac 655Z x McCumber Tremendous 2008 to Maupin Ranch, KS for $14,000.



Lot 85, Redland Do It All 7011, 7/18/2021 son of OCC Zodiac 655Z x Redland Traveler 0930 3456 to Burch Ranch, MT for $12,500.



Lot 86, Redland Do It All 5081, 7/18/2021 son of OCC Zodiac 655Z x McCumber Tremendous 2008 to Gebbers Ranch, WA for $12,500.

