Redland Angus ‘Headquarters for Range Cow Genetics’ Annual Sale

Kendrick Redland addresses the crowd.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2022

Location: Buffalo Livestock Market-Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages

160 Eighteen-Month-Old Angus Bull – $8,059

62 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers – $2,370

24 Commercial Angus Bred Cows – $3,100





It was an outstanding day for Redland Angus ‘Headquarters for Range Cow Genetics’ at the Annual Fall Sale, held November 19, 2022 at Buffalo Livestock Market-Buffalo, Wyoming. Congratulations on a great sale!

