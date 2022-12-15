Redland Angus ‘Headquarters for Range Cow Genetics’ Annual Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2022
Location: Buffalo Livestock Market-Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages
160 Eighteen-Month-Old Angus Bull – $8,059
62 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers – $2,370
24 Commercial Angus Bred Cows – $3,100
It was an outstanding day for Redland Angus ‘Headquarters for Range Cow Genetics’ at the Annual Fall Sale, held November 19, 2022 at Buffalo Livestock Market-Buffalo, Wyoming. Congratulations on a great sale!
News