Redland Angus Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Nov. 6, 2024



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing Buffalo, WY



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

170 Coming Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $9,611

82 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,995





Another wonderful set of bulls brought to town by a great outfit: Redland Angus Ranch. Also a great set of good looking commercial bred heifers that looked the part.



Top Bulls:

Lot 142 at $29,000 was Redland Cow Power 1013, DOB: 03/27/2023; PAP: 38; SIRE: Mc Cumber Cow Power 118; MGS: O C C Jet Stream 825J. He sold to Larry Webb, SD.



Lot 8 at $20,000 was Redland Traveler 1543, DOB: 03/23/2023; PAP: 38; SIRE: Redland Traveler 0930 3456; MGS: GDAR Game Day 449. He sold to Tim Birch, MT.



Lot 171 at $20,000 was Redland Chancellor 1403, DOB: 04/03/2023′; PAP: 39; SIRE: O C C Chancellor 767C; MGS: O C C Paxton 730P. He sold to Marty Lawrence, SD.



Lot 32 at $18,000 was Redland Tremendous 733, DOB: 03/22/2023; PAP: 37; SIRE: Mc Cumber Tremendous 2008; MGS: O C C Do It All 656D. He sold to Lee Cattle, MT.



Lot 40 at $17,000.00 was Redland Tremendous 903, DOB: 03/25/2023; PAP: 34; SIRE: McCumber Tremendous 2008; MGS: O C C Do It All 656D. He sold to Marty Lawrence, SD.



Lot 5 at $17,000 was Redland Traveler 1653, DOB: 03/26/2023; PAP: 36; SIRE: Redland Traveler 0930 3456; MGS: GDAR Game Day 449. He sold to Tim Birch, MT.



Kendrick Redland and Joe Goggins Auctioneer 18e58900c18e-IMG_1327



Kendrick Redland and Joe Goggins Auctioneer

