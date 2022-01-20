Redland Angus ‘Range Calved Range Raised’ AGE ADVANTAGED CALVING EASE GENETICS Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Jan. 15, 2022
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction-Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
72 Bulls – $7,545
10 Open Heifers – $1,500
Kendrick and Sharon Redland have built a program focused on helping their customers become profitable. The Range Calved Range Raised bulls they offer feature genetics focused on light birth weights, moderate framed cattle with excellent fleshing ability and muscling. Congratulations on a great sale.
Lot 21 at $15,000, REDLAND DO IT ALL 1030, DOB 4/15/20, #20211678, OCC DO IT ALL 656D x GDAR GAME DAY 449, Sold to Tim Greygiel, South Dakota
Lot 42 at $14,000, REDLAND EMBLAZON 6140, DOB 8/10/20, #20211957, REDLAND EMBLAZON 702 x OCC CHANCELLOR 767C, Sold to Tim Burch, Montana
Lot 76 at $13,500, REDLAND EMBLAZON 6270, DOB 8/10/20, REDLAND EMBLZON 702 x MCCUMBER TREMENDOUS 2008, Sold to Cass Gebber, Washington
Lot 66 at $13,000, REDLAND DO IT ALL 6100, DOB 8/15/20, #20211953, OCC DO IT ALL 656D x OCC CHANCELLOR 767C, Sold to Robert Berger, Nebraska
Lot 78 at $11,000, REDLAND TREMENDOUS 6340, DOB 8/8/20, #20211973, MCCUMBER TREMENDOUS 2008 x REDLAND TRAVELER 0930 3456, Sold to Cass Gebber, Washington
