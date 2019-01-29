Redland Angus—Range Calved—-Range Raised, Calving Ease Genetics Yearling Bull Sale
January 29, 2019
Date: Jan. 19, 2019
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens
Average:
96 yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,938
Redland Angus of Manderson, Wyoming, hosted another good crowd for their annual "Range Calved, Range Raised" yearling bull sale. This January sale specializes in calving ease bulls for yearling heifers and young cows. The breeding program here is very unique. It is to convert grass to beef with the least labor needed. This indeed works, as we see repeat customers back time and time again.
Redland Angus is truly the source for moderately framed cattle with excellent fleshing ability and muscling.
Lot 36: $8,500 to Bligh Ranch, South Dakota – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x OCC Emblazon 854E
Lot 7: $8,500 to Key Ranches, Nevada – OCC Chancellor 767C x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V
Lot 2: $8,000 to Key Ranches, Nevada – OCC Chancellor 767C x GDAR Game Day 9222
Lot 32: $7,500 to Key Ranches, Nevada – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x GDAR Game Day 449
Lot 74: $7,500 to Van Dusseldorp Ranch, South Dakota – Coleman Rainmaker 1137 x GDAR Game Day 449