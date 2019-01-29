Redland Angus—Range Calved—-Range Raised, Calving Ease Genetics Yearling Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 19, 2019

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Average:

96 yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,938

Redland Angus of Manderson, Wyoming, hosted another good crowd for their annual "Range Calved, Range Raised" yearling bull sale. This January sale specializes in calving ease bulls for yearling heifers and young cows. The breeding program here is very unique. It is to convert grass to beef with the least labor needed. This indeed works, as we see repeat customers back time and time again.

Redland Angus is truly the source for moderately framed cattle with excellent fleshing ability and muscling.

Lot 36: $8,500 to Bligh Ranch, South Dakota – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x OCC Emblazon 854E

Lot 7: $8,500 to Key Ranches, Nevada – OCC Chancellor 767C x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V

Lot 2: $8,000 to Key Ranches, Nevada – OCC Chancellor 767C x GDAR Game Day 9222

Lot 32: $7,500 to Key Ranches, Nevada – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 74: $7,500 to Van Dusseldorp Ranch, South Dakota – Coleman Rainmaker 1137 x GDAR Game Day 449