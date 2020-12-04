TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2020

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction-Buffalo Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

173 18-Month-Old Angus Bulls – $6,967

77 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers – $2,153

18 Commercial Angus Heifer Calves – $1,085

It was a great day Nov. 21, 2020, for the Annual Redland Angus ‘Range Calved-Range Raised’ Production Sale, held at Buffalo Livestock Auction-Buffalo, Wyoming. A powerful selection of 18-Month-Old bulls and Commercial females was offered for sale and buyers were given plenty of time to inspect the cattle. Redland Angus is widely known for their moderate framed, easy fleshing, and muscular cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 3 at $36,000, REDLAND DO IT ALL 1869, DOB 3/20/19, OCC DO IT ALL 656D x REDLAND BEEBE QUEENMERE 3114, Sold to Trendsetter Genetics, Glencoe, Oklahoma.

Lot 54 at $16,000, REDLAND DO IT ALL 2119, DOB 3/22/19, OCC DO IT ALL 656D x REDLAND COUNTESS 4711, Sold to Risse UV Ranch, Martin, South Dakota.

Lot 13 at $15,000, REDLAND DO IT ALL 1519, DOB 3/19/19, OCC DO IT ALL 656D x REDLAND 1764, Sold to Risse UV Ranch, Martin, South Dakota.

Lot 23 at $13,000, REDLAND FORTUNATE 1189, DOB 3/20/19, McCumber 235 Fortunate 4154 x REDLAND MISS BURGESS 1203, Sold to Tim and Linda Burch, Alzada, Montana.

Lot 34 at $13,000, REDLAND TREMENDOUS 399, DOB 3/18/19, McCumber Tremendous 2008 x REDLAND ROSE 347, Sold to Fortunes Rafter U Cross Angus Ranch, Quinn, South Dakota.