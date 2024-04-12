Do you operate in an area with wolves, grizzly bears, or other large carnivores? Are you concerned about conflicts? If so, please join us for: Reducing Predation Risk on the Range:

Cost-sharing opportunities and producer toolkit for range riding, carcass management and electric fencing

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 PM MT

Location: Zoom Please RSVP here This webinar will help you navigate the challenges of predator activity and conflicts, while introducing information on new cost sharing opportunities for predation risk management practices, including range riding, carcass management, and electric fencing. Guided by livestock producers and other dedicated people working on a daily basis to reduce, manage and mitigate predation risk on working wild landscapes, this webinar highlights decades of experience compiled into three documents that make up the Producer Toolkit for Predation Risk Management. This Toolkit is a compilation of direct experience and knowledge of risk assessment, range riding, carcass management, and various types of electric fencing. Together with compensation, control, and collaboration, these practices are essential pieces of the puzzle for supporting resilient ranches, rural communities and connected landscapes in the West. Please register here to receive the Zoom link. This webinar will be recorded and available to watch by the week of April 29th. See you there! -Western Landowners Alliance