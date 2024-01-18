Regenerative agriculture begins with strategic plans

ADVENTURES OF CALVING HEIFERS by Tynie Mader Shaw It’s my FIRST Spring in the ranching life, We FINALLY started calving. Gathered the heifers to the lot, I’m giddy and almost laughing. We were also building a new barn To help us with this task. In fact, the welders had to stop, So we could pull a calf. As we got ready for bed that night, My feller lets me pick. “Which heifer checks would you prefer, 12 & 4, or 2 & 6? What? Wait…We get up in the night? Don’t think I read that part! I guess I’ll take the 12 & 4, And THAT was just the start. I like it best when The Boss is home, But sometimes he can’t be. Those heifers don’t have a ‘pause’ button, When he’s gone, it’s up to me. Was cooking up a supper meal And waiting for one to calve. She was nearing the 2-hour mark Stove off…Let’s go see what we have. (Sigh…Still 2 toes) Got her in and pulled the calf, A healthy one was saved! Back to the house…Stove on… Fried up some taters and steak! There’s been some wrecks while home alone, This time his daughter helped. It was dark and snowing big fat flakes, A Spring storm we were dealt. The heifers were crowded up by the barn. Their faces and butts were wet. But a little feller laid in the slop, His Mom was anyone’s bet. We ran some possible candidates, In thru the big barn doors. Hadn’t opened one side all the way, An IN the heifers poured. Hadn’t wanted quite THAT many, And yep…the door went BANG. CRAP! But,we found the Mom, let the others go And they BENT it the OTHER way! You know its been a busy night With lots of calves to care. When you’re making coffee, but still wearin’ Yesterday’s underwear! And then there’s always taggin’ calves, ‘Cause they can’t keep ‘em straight. Most of the time I can get ‘er done. But with snorty Moms, I cain’t! I’ll have to ask The Boss for help, Most times it’s no big deal. He wonders what MY problem is, And IF I tried for real. There are some times he needs MY help So I grab my whackin’ stick. I watch the cow, he tags the calf, We’re done without a hitch! But…this one came snortin’ and blowin’, DON’T touch my little guy! The Boss jumped back, I took a swing, I really let ‘er fly. KER WHOP… something caught my stick My space I had misread. And sure enough my HELPFUL self Had whacked HIM in the head! And that’s just one of the MANY reasons, he wears this shirt! (IF THINGS GET ANY WORSE, I’LL HAVE TO ASK YOU TO STOP HELPING)

Frigid temperatures across Wyoming did not stop many dedicated ranch women from attending Johnson County Cattlewomen’s 13th Annual Women’s Agriculture Summit Jan. 13 in Buffalo, Wyoming. Although the mercury hovered toward the lower end of the thermometer, the energy in the room stayed high.

Featured speakers Tara and Joshua Dukart, trained international educators and facilitators and the owners of Seek First Ranch, divided their presentation into three segments; Tara covered the concept of regenerative, and Joshua discussed strategies followed by a hands-on communication exercise.

The Dukarts’ presentation wasn’t a guide to regenerative ranching with detailed talks on monitoring grass growth and rotational grazing; their approach centered around developing a mindset of what the subjective term “regenerative” means to each individual.

Tara shared her life story. She did not want to live on a ranch and told her at-that-time fiancée that she would never live on a ranch. However, as the couple’s lives evolved, she eventually recognized the value of living and raising their children on the family ranch. That development led them to consider how to have two families on the ranch using a regenerative philosophy.

“There are three categories to being regenerative: land, relationships, and wealth,” said Tara. “Relationships include how you interact with each other, your land, and your animals. Wealth means financial stability because most ranches are businesses and need to make a profit.”

She explained that the transition from where you are now to where you want to be often sees a large gap between the two, but there are ways to bridge that gap.

“Often we don’t know what we want, and many times it’s easier to identify what we don’t want,” Tara said, encouraging the group to think about and write down what they want. “We don’t know why we want it because it lacks clarity, and we lack the motivation to get there. Then we don’t have the right people to help. One of the ways to bridge the gap is, for instance, if you want more time, it’s okay to pay for help. Often, this pays off in the long run.”

The mother of three and rancher added how necessary it is to tell your story. “Everyone has a different story. Tell it.”

Joshua’s presentation, “10X Your Ranch,” based on the book The 10X Rule, covered using strategic thought to achieve your goals.

“Often, we resort to old habits to help us survive, but if you sacrifice time, money, and health, are you achieving the lifestyle you want?” he asked.

He said the “Approach We Take resulting in the Outcomes We Expect” should be flipped. Instead, look at the desired outcome and then see what approach you should take. The rancher advised that goals like gaining time, additional money, flexibility, disconnecting, legacy, and peace should come first when planning.

He pointed out that when you flip the approach/outcomes around listing the outcomes you want first, your approach changes to provide leadership, establish a clearer vision, build the right team, and create the culture you want.

“If you say this isn’t working and want to make significant changes, change how you see things, Joshau shared. “Remember, 10X is a lot easier than 2X. Buy back your time.”

He said that since developing this new mindset, the couple has been able to unplug from the ranch more often and buy back their time. For instance, they can leave their ranch and be gone for a week to do presentations because they have implemented bale grazing grass hay, which takes only 15 minutes per week and eliminates the frustration of equipment breaking in the cold. In addition, bale grazing provides an ecological plus with increased manure in one area until moving to the next area.

“Let nature do the heavy hitting,” he advised.

Joshua added that although, at first glance, a UTV might seem like the faster way to get a ranch job done, when they need to move pastures, they saddle the horses and ride as a family. It might be slower than someone speeding out on an ATV, but this allows them to make thoughtful observations and involve their children.

“With our strategic planning, we think the greatest benefit is being able to unplug from the ranch and get away,” Joshua noted. He used the quote from internationally renowned natural resource consultant Greg Simonds, “Farm and ranch profit comes by concentrating on what God gives you that has no meter on it. To be a least-cost producer, you must build a system around free things.”

That includes the sunshine, green grass, and often water.

The Dukarts’ final presentation centered around communications. Attendees divided into several small groups facing each other. The Dukarts, with their children’s help, placed a cardboard barrier between each team. People on each side of the barrier were given identical Legos to create something with. Team 1 would then instruct Team 2, across from them but blocked by the barrier, to create precisely what the other team did. It was challenging.

The group learned a few things: how important body language is, the importance of working together, and why paying attention is critical.

