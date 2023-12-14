Reggie Reindeer and Friends Bring Joy to Kids

Brett Krager grew up on a ranch near the little town of New Raymer, Colorado, which he says is out in the middle of nowhere. “I started with reindeer 10 years ago as a high school project in FFA. My dad is a cattle rancher; the main industry out here is ranching and farming and I wanted to try something different. I love animals and wanted to stay tied to agriculture but I’m not a rancher or a farmer,” Brett says.

He started researching many different things, came across reindeer and became fascinated with them—and never looked back. “I got my first one from a zoo in Minnesota. Through various connections I managed to get him into Colorado. My reindeer herd, with that small start, slowly but steadily continued to grow.”

Taking care of that first one was a difficult challenge; it was a case of learn as you go, with a lot to learn. “At that time I didn’t have many resources and they were few and far between. I was able to make some great connections, however, with knowledgeable people, and now I am actually the treasurer for a national organization, the Reindeer Farmers Association.” This group is dedicated to the continued education and preservation of reindeer husbandry. Members are committed to supporting fellow reindeer farmers through mentoring and collaboration. As an organization they work directly with government entities to ensure the humane and ethical treatment of reindeer.

“There are still very few resources available for reindeer breeders, but they are growing more and more all the time. It’s becoming more common to see these unique animals. When I started in 2013 I only knew of three other people in Colorado with reindeer, and now there are about six,” Brett says.

ReindeerFB_IMG_1486021804599

In the fall and winter, Brett’s life gets busy with his reindeer in parades and taking them to schools and businesses. “From the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas, my reindeer are on the road. They are my pets and my babies for 10 months and the other two months they are in the public spotlight. They go visit kids and do all kinds of cool things and attend many corporate events. For instance we’ve gone to Scheels—the big sporting goods store here in Colorado. They have a customer appreciation day and we go there and set up on their front steps and see thousands of kids in a day,” he says.

“A local bank puts on an amazing event for customer appreciation and invites the community—and gives all the kids goody bags and hot chocolate—and kids love to see the reindeer.” These animals are very tame and don’t mind the attention.

“They are like big puppy dogs and very docile. I raise some and had three of them born here on the farm. Some people ask if I raise them to sell, but I’m not to that point that. I am just trying to keep my herd numbers up, to continue taking them all over to share with kids and their families,” Brett says.

His area doesn’t get enough snow to be able to train them to pull a sleigh but he did have one that pulled a sled a few times. “They do pretty well here in spite of it being a lot warmer than where they originally came from. In summer they hang out in their barn in front of big fans, and like to stand in water; we have some pools we jokingly call their swimming pools.” These animals had to adapt, coming from a cooler climate, and it’s important to make sure they don’t get too hot.

“I have to monitor their body temperatures and keep an eye on them, and feed them a special diet. They get alfalfa hay and a special pellet made especially for reindeer, with all the nutrients and minerals they need, to give them a balanced diet. I order these pellets and get three tons at a time, and they love their reindeer feed.”

He buys alfalfa bales locally. “There are many good hay producers in our area with good alfalfa crops. We are lucky to be able to source it locally,” Brett says. Reindeer need high-quality, very leafy alfalfa—just like the deer and elk prefer when they come into farmer’s fields and haystacks.

His reindeer all have names, like Reggie (the first one he got), Riley, Charlotte, Denise, Alice, Ellie, Forrest, Simon, Laura and Norm. “We’ve never given the traditional names like Dasher and Dancer because those guys are always busy at the North Pole this time of year. I tell the kids that my reindeer are just their helpers and back-up crew in case those guys get sick; then mine would get to help out!” he says.

Kids always enjoy Santa’s reindeer stories. “We focus on educational aspects but also have some fun and mix a little magic in there, too. I’ve also gotten to work with some exceptional Santa Clauses through various organizations. Many companies do their own Santa Claus and I just supply the reindeer!”

His reindeer are kept in a large dry-lot rather than pasture. “That way we can monitor everything that goes in and out, since reindeer can be very susceptible to diseases. They have plenty of room here for exercise but it is all dry-lot so all of their feed can be monitored and they can’t eat anything questionable,” Brett says. The plants that grow in Colorado are quite different from what they would be eating in their native environment.

Originally, reindeer were native to Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Greenland, Russia, Mongolia, northern China, Canada, Alaska, and parts of the northern U.S. Today, large populations of wild reindeer are still found in Norway, Finland, Siberia, Greenland, Alaska and Canada. There are several species and they vary in size and color. Reindeer and caribou are the only members of the deer family in which both male and female have antlers.

“The antlers are shed every year. The males typically lose theirs in late fall and early winter, and the females hang onto theirs until spring when they are having babies, and can protect them against predators. These are herd animals and one is always dominant and in charge. During the fall and breeding season, the males are in charge, and as soon as they lose their antlers, the females start becoming more dominant and will fight for feed for the babies they are growing,” Brett explains.

His reindeer are fairly small, about the size of whitetail deer. Reindeer and caribou are the only members of the deer family easily domesticated, and in some regions have been domesticated for thousands of years. “They were first domesticated in Finland, used for transportation to pull sleighs—very multipurpose animals. The ones we have here are just spoiled pets! Mine are the European reindeer, which are smaller than the Canadian ones, but mine were all born in the U.S.”

His little herd will be expanding again next spring. “I have three girls that will have calves. Reindeer generally just have singles; twins are very rare. I only know of two or three cases of twins that arrived successfully, across the nation. Typically, if there are twins, there are many health issues,” Brett says.

He enjoys his little herd and in the future would love to open a petting zoo so people can visit them year round and not just see them at Christmas. “It’s amazing how different they look at different times of year. In summer they are a deep, dark brown, with soft velvety antlers. By winter they have a big heavy white winter coat and their antlers are shined off. I’d love to have more people come see them and learn about them. I’d love to share, and help educate them about reindeer and give people the opportunity to see what they are,” he says.

reindeerjan-2

reindeerIMG_20231211_203853

reindeerDSC_7023