Regional athletes find success at National High School Rodeo Finals

Barrel Racing Average 1. (UT) Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 51.452 2. (WY) Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., 51.672 3. (NV) Brynn Barto, Winnemucca, Nev., 51.723 4. (LA) Rylee Jo Maryman, St. Francisville, La., 51.881 5. (ND) Kally Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., 51.911 6. (AU) Brandy Durbidge, Cushnie, Queensland, Aus., 52.224 7. (NV) Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 52.328 8. (TX) Rhyan Brough, Stephenville, Texas, 52.478 9. (KS) Olivia Harland, Buffalo, Okla., 52.489 10. (NE) Hailey Witte, Crookston, Neb., 52.541 Bareback Riding Average 1. (TX) Kash Loyd, Cleburne, Texas, 231.5 2. (OR) Sean Mahoney, Bend, Ore., 227.5 3. (AB) Quaide Skjonsberg, Bluffton, Alberta, Can., 225.5 4. (AL) Collin Roland, Childersburg, Ala., 224.5 5. (ND) Carson Hildre, Velva, N.D., 218.5 6. (OR) Brody Dent, Bend, Ore., 216.5 7. (MI) Blayn Hughston, McBain, Mich., 213 8. (MT) Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 211 9. (AZ) Braylon Johnson, Prescott, Ariz., 209 10. (NE) Koltdyn Heath, Minden, Neb., 208 Boys Cutting Average 1. (TN) Cody Gann, Leighton, Ala., 452 2. (UT) Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 444.5 3. (OK) Drew Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 442 4. (TX) Ruff Graham, Merkel, Texas, 439.5 5. (AR) Cooper Yarbro, Oxly, Mo., 438 6. (CO) Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 436 7. (UT) Carson Hale, Grantsville, Utah, 434 8. (OK) Kaxton Kolb, Cherokee, Okla., 433.5 8. (SD) Rope Roghair, Isabel, S.D., 433.5 10. (ID) Rance Jordan, Parma, Idaho, 432 Breakaway Roping Average 1. (KS) Baylee Barker, Atlanta, Kan., 8.19 2. (WY) Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 8.25 3. (NM) Addison Kinser, Capitan, N.M., 9.19 4. (OR) Addison Klementis, Molalla, Ore., 9.31 5. (SD) Arina Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 9.32 6. (SK) Macie-Rae Warken, Coronach, Saskatchewan, Can., 9.49 7. (LA) Grace Dubois, Church Point, La., 10.04 8. (OK) Bleu Hall, Okmulgee, Okla., 10.26 9. (CO) Macklynn Greenhalgh, Delta, Colo., 11.14 10. (AZ) Dallas Jo Keenan, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 18.78 Bull Riding Average 1. (TX) Jack Mitchell, Weatherford, Texas, 230.5 2. (TX) John Crimber, Sunset, Texas, 229.5 3. (CA) Macoy Attebury, Springville, Calif., 164.5 4. (VA) Clay Guiton, Cherryville, N.C., 163.5 5. (IA) Lane Leeper, Leon, Iowa, 154.5 6. (UT) Dalton Allred, Cleveland, Utah, 151.5 7. (WY) Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne, Wyo., 147 8. (LA) Luke Simon, Rayne, La., 145.5 8. (OK) Ethan Winckler, Winnie, Texas, 145.5 10. (KS) Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 142 Girls Cutting Average 1. (TN) Lily Erwin, Lady Lake, Fla., 451 2. (TX) Preslie Green, Perrin, Texas, 443 3. (OK) Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 441.5 4. (MO) Anna Martin, Steelville, Mo., 439 5. (TX) Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 438 6. (MO) Alexis Bylo, Leslie, Mo., 437.5 6. (UT) Audrey Tree, Payson, Utah, 437.5 8. (TX) Haylee King, Cisco, Texas, 437 9. (OR) Halle Bergen, Eagle Point, Ore., 436.5 10. (NE) Brooke Forre, Newman Grove, Neb., 434 Goat Tying Average 1. (TX) Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 21.05 2. (WY) Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 22.05 3. (ID) Hailey Gibbs, Riverside, Utah, 22.35 4. (CO) Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 22.52 5. (AB) Faith Lundberg, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 22.71 6. (NE) Laney Hoier, Herman, Neb., 23.18 7. (MO) Addyson Derr, Paola, Kan., 23.43 8. (UT) Ellie Thompson, Kamas, Utah, 23.99 9. (UT) Maklee Woolstenhulme, Oakley, Utah, 24.26 10. (LA) Allie Calcote, Sugartown, La., 25.66 Pole Bending Average 1. (ND) Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 59.02 2. (IN) Rhylan Morgan, Muncie, Ind., 60.732 3. (OK) Kaden Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 61.13 4. (TX) Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 61.204 5. (ND) Kinley Follman, Towner, N.D., 61.51 6. (SK) Tyra Kmita, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Can., 61.529 7. (OK) Cassidy Evans, Fort Supply, Okla., 61.65 8. (TX) Mia Janosky, Bleiblerville, Texas, 61.691 9. (KY) Katie Branham, Scottsville, Ky., 62.032 10. (WA) Morgan McGuire, Pateros, Wash., 62.442 Reined Cow Horse Average 1. (CO) Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 885 2. (NV) Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 882.5 3. (ID) Sierra Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 875.5 4. (TX) Quincy Probst, Wallsburg, Utah, 872.5 5. (AZ) Ruby Robbins, Brawley, Calif., 870 5. (CA) Betty Branquinho, Oakdale, Calif., 870 7. (CO) Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 868 8. (NV) Natalie Mori, Paradise Valley, Nev., 866.5 9. (UT) Whitley Hughes, Beaver, Utah, 866 10. (ID) Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 865.5 Saddle Bronc Average 1. (OR) Shane Scott, Molalla, Ore., 236.5 2. (UT) Trygg Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 226 3. (IA) Jett Williams, Clarinda, Iowa, 224.5 4. (LA) Wyatt LaVergne, Sulphur, La., 218.5 5. (AB) Holden Atkinson, Black Diamond, Alberta, Can., 218 6. (MI) Treg Huver, Nashville, Mich., 217.5 7. (IA) Lane Leeper, Leon, Iowa, 215.5 8. (TX) Jase Stout, Decatur, Texas, 209.5 9. (OH) Spur Montag, Aliquippa, Pa., 207.5 10. (WA) KDyn Cooper, Prosser, Wash., 204 Steer Wrestling Average 1. (WI) Walker Goffard, Berlin, Wis., 14.73 2. (OR) Cache Montgomery, La Pine, Ore., 16.13 3. (NE) Carson Cooksley, Valentine, Neb., 17.39 4. (ND) Hadly Erickson, Almont, N.D., 17.9 5. (SD) Kade Odens, Scotland, S.D., 18.3 6. (CO) Casen Pridemore, Salida, Colo., 19.32 7. (WY) Colson Myers, Buffalo, Wyo., 19.42 8. (NE) Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg, Neb., 19.61 9. (SD) Quinn Moon, Creighton, S.D., 21.7 10. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 21.8 Team Roping Average 1. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Denton Dunning, Surprise, Ariz., 18.66 2. (NV) Jace Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., Kade McKnight, Fernley, Nev., 21.95 3. (NV) Blake VanStavern, Lincoln, Calif., Noah Williams, Schurz, Nev., 22.85 4. (AR) Sanders McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., Scout McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., 23.82 5. (SD) Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, S.D., Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche, S.D., 25 6. (ID) Case Kerr, Afton, Wyo., Ryder Kerr, Afton, Wyo., 27.04 7. (SK) McCoy Munteanu, Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan, Can., Kelson McCuaig, Bengough, Saskatchewan, Can., 27.74 8. (SK) Trey Nowosad, Clandonald, Alberta, Can., Kavis Drake, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Can., 27.9 9. (NM) Brock Boutwell, Clint, Texas, Laramie Martinez, Aztec, N.M., 28.58 10. (NM) Lyvan Gonzalez, Hobbs, N.M., Cason Hatley, Hobbs, N.M., 29.02 Tie-Down Roping Average 1. (OK) Chizm Kuykendall, Carnegie, Okla., 27.69 2. (OK) Cash Evans, Fort Supply, Okla., 28.35 3. (AZ) Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 29 4. (FL) Cross Fulford, Moore Haven, Fla., 29.05 5. (ID) Jett Smith, Georgetown, Idaho, 29.38 6. (TX) Brodey Clemons, Weatherford, Texas, 29.66 7. (NV) Jace Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., 30.27 8. (OH) Evan Corzatt, Leesburg, Ohio, 30.5 9. (MT) Cash Trexler, Corvallis, Mont., 30.85 10. (ID) Ruger Smith, Holbrook, Idaho, 31.16 11. (CO) Trevor McCullar, La Veta, Colo., 31.33 12. (TX) Cutter Pareo, Portales, N.M., 31.41 13. (NV) Noah Williams, Schurz, Nev., 32.65 14. (MX) Alvaro de la Torre, Chihuahua, , 32.71 15. (AL) Treyton Faulk, Samson, Ala., 32.72 16. (ID) Wyatt Cutler, Grace, Idaho, 37.42 17. (OK) Brayden Kunz, Milan, Kan., 20.15 18. (UT) Weston Milner, Payson, Utah, 20.58 19. (CA) Colton Suther, Palo Cedro, Calif., 21.03 20. (KS) Jaytyn Hash, Kendall, Kan., 22.34 Top 10 NHSRA contestants

The sun has set on another season of high school rodeo, as contestants, vendors and committee members work to pack up the Sweetwater Events Complex where the National High School Finals Rodeo took place, July 14-20, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A few fortunate athletes leaving with titles of, “World Champion” behind their name, and many traveling home with a dream buried within, that is sure to burn desire bringing them back with a goal for number one, as high school rodeos start up again in the fall. Many dedicated kids are already back home outside in the training pens, working to perfect their events for the upcoming season, their sights already focused on 2025 national titles.

Twelve miles South of Watford, North Dakota lies a little town called Arnegard. And in the town of Arnegard, lives fifteen year old, newly crowned High School World Champion Pole Bender, Zoey Wagoner. Zoey also breakaway ropes, barrel races, and competes in the team roping. No stranger to rodeo, as her parents themselves have a rodeo background, Zoey stole a finished barrel horse, (bought for her mom) about 7 years ago, and turned him into a pole horse. Zoey just finished her freshman year of high school, and this was her first qualification to the National High School Finals Rodeo. Having just one event to focus on in Rock Springs, she took 16 year old gelding, Lil Joe Whiz, or “Lil Joe” as Zoey calls him, for competing, and another horse she brought as a buddy for Lil Joe, and to have a little jackpotting fun on. Together Zoey and Lil Joe won the first round with a 19.7, breaking their personal record in round two, they clocked a 19.3, winning that round as well. Consistently running 19’s, they were 19.9 in the short go, and came in second in the round. Zoey says she is very happy and very proud of her horse, and is very thankful for the week she had and to all her friends and family who’ve helped her along the way.

Zoey Wagoner image-4

Zoey Wagoner image-5

Hadley Thompson a ranch girl from Yoder, Wyoming, loved riding horses from a young age, and following the footsteps of her older siblings who rodeoed. The soon to be high school junior has had a very successful year, ending up reserve world champion in the Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping and All Around Cowgirl. A very competitive person, Hadley was happy with the outcome of her final. She was excited with her success, but not quite satisfied. “I”m not going to lie, no one really likes second place and I’m going to do everything in my power to work just that much harder, so next year, I’m not second place.” Hadley was no stranger to the finals as this was her second year competing at the high school level, but she says her greatest accomplishment would be learning, that its the friends you make and memories you take with you that are far more sweet than any accomplishment you could ever have. The kind of person you are aside to winning is far more important, and what people really care about, not how much you’ve won.

Hadley thanks her parents, Thorpe and Shelly for all the help along the way, her older sisters, and the Pixley family for letting her borrow a head horse while hers was out with injury. She also appreciates the five horses she took out to Rock Springs to compete on, giving her every opportunity to be her best. Ultimately, she gives all the glory to God for her great success.

Wyatt Reichenberg from Harrisburg, Nebraska, a new high school graduate, said his love and talent for steer wrestling came to him after his parents took him to a bull dogging school in Ogallala, Nebraska when he was in seventh grade, which he’s continued to go to every year since. He started with the chute dogging, as that’s what the high school rodeo association offers for junior high. Then in 9th grade, it’s full blown steer wrestling and coming off of horses – a whole new ballgame. As with anything new, it took time to learn, but he went to state all four years, qualifying for nationals in 10th, 11th and 12th grade, and was back to back Nebraska HS State Champion in 2023 and 2024. Wyatt team ropes in High School rodeo too, but steer wrestling is his main focus.

Wyatt attributes his success to his parents Bo and Holly for getting him up and down the road, and the steer wrestling school instructed by Paul Cleveland, Dru Melvin, Todd and Randy Suhn, Stetson Jorgenson and many others. Wyatt had a bit of hard luck at the beginning of the year as he lost his dogging horse right after the first rodeo of the season in McCook. It was hard on the whole family, not only wondering what they were going to do, but also because Wyatt’s grandpa raised her, a bay roan they called “Coyote.” He rode one of Carson Cooksley’s horses the rest of the season, with Kyle Haake hazing, (as it was his horse used to running next to Carson’s all season.) Wyatt plans on attending Chadron State College in the fall, studying Rangeland and Livestock Management and wrestling steers on their rodeo team with his new dogging horse he is currently training for competition.

Wyatt Reichenberg wyatt13-317-56

Wyatt Reichenberg wyatt13-346-SG-44

Wyatt Reichenberg wyatt13-18-94

Fifteen year old Arina Haugen, from Sturgis, South Dakota, just wrapped up her freshman year of high school and her first trip to the National High School Finals. Having both parents who rodeoed on a professional level, (her mom, Dee, roped and ran barrels, and dad, Tyler is a steer wrestler,) Arina got her start in rodeo early in life. In her 7th and 8th grade years, she was South Dakota’s Junior High All Around Cowgirl. When Arina got into high school, she won state in the barrels, and made nationals as well, in both the breakaway roping and the pole bending. She left Nationals as the Reserve All Around Cowgirl and the Rookie All Around Cowgirl. Arina ended up 5th in the nation in Breakaway, 12th in the poles, and was 15th in barrels, making it back to the short go in all three of her events. Arina said the ground was good for her pole runs all week, although it was a big slick for one round because of a recent rain. In the breakaway, it was deep and a little bit sticky, but overall pretty good all week. Arina also ties goats, team ropes and cuts, but did not make nationals in those events this year. Arina is fortunate to have an indoor arena at her place where she can practice with her family and perfect her events and work with her horses. Arina also plays basketball in the winter, and says her future plans involve college rodeoing somewhere, going pro, and of course eventually, making the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. She said the high school finals was a fun experience in Rock Springs, where she had a lot of success, and she hopes to come back next year to have some more.

Arina Haugen image-3

Tyler Haugen, Arina Haugen and Dee Haugen. image-2

Arina Haugen image-1

Eighteen-year-old Abagail Olson, two time state champion from Sheridan, Wyoming ended her senior year with a trip to Rock Springs for the second year in a row. Finishing second in the nation in barrel racing, Abagail also competed in poles and her mount won girl’s Reserve Horse of the Year. Abagail says she’s kind of followed her mother’s footsteps into the world of rodeo as her mom rodeoed in high school, at the intercollegiate level, and then joined the PRCA. Abagail didn’t rodeo through middle school as she wanted to explore other sports, but she came back to it as she entered high school, also competing in goat tying and breakaway roping as well. “Overall, Nationals was pretty good,” she said. “The facilities were really nice and our Wyoming team had good stalls.” Abagail also mentioned the nightly jackpots for the different events, where competition ran tough and fun was had by all. She is looking forward to attending Ft. Hays State University in Hays, Kansas in the fall, where she plans to study radiology and rodeo on the college team.

Abagail Olson image

“It’s a great day to have a great day,” says Cheyenne, Wyoming bull rider, Brenson Bartlett. Brenson remembers watching the PBR with his dad on tv when he was a little boy, and knowing then that he wanted to ride bulls.

Parents Brannon and Kelly started him on sheep, then went to calves, on to steers, and finally, bulls. Brenson, who will be a senior this fall, holds three Wyoming state titles. He says his grandpa, Gobi Roberson, his former boss David Smith and his dad, Brannon, have really taught him the basics and what he knows about the sport. Brenson raises his own bulls and has a practice arena right out his back door. He has about about 10 bulls he can practice on, and lots of calves with impressive bloodlines stemming from The Rocker, all the way to “old school,” Reindeer Dippin.

Brenson says his first round bull wasn’t quite the caliber he’d hoped for, but covered him for 71.5, which put him 20th in the round. On his second bull, he got a 75 and made it back to the short go. His short round bull, unfortunately, caught a horn in the gate fouling him and getting him bucked off, Brenson called for a reride, but for some reason was denied. He says, “It happens. It’s just the way it goes sometimes.” Brenson finished out his finals as 7th in the nation. He says he thinks about college a little, most likely going somewhere in Texas, not sure yet what he’d like to study, but definitely to ride bulls he says with a chuckle.

The National High School Rodeo Finals brought in over 1,900 high school rodeo athletes and their families from 44 different states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.