Register for Power of Women AgVocates by Jan. 5, 2018

SDSU Extension will host the Power of Women as AgVocates Conference January 19-20, 2018 at the AmericInn Lodge & Suites, Fort Pierre (312 Island Dr).

"This conference is designed for women to learn about the power of advocating for you, your family, business and industry," said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist. "SDSU Extension is excited to bring three dynamic and engaging women from North Dakota to Fort Pierre to share their passion for advocating for agriculture."

Sarah Wilson and Teresa Dvorak work with their husbands and children on their family farms while spreading the word of agriculture. Each have different backgrounds and a unique way of interacting with consumers. They will be sharing some of their experiences and knowledge to help more women have the courage to share their stories.

Katie Pinke is a fifth generation farm girl who is passionate about talking about agriculture, rural life and motherhood. As the publisher and general manager of Ag Week she has an opportunity to share the story of agriculture in not only her personal life, but also professional career.

Vona Johnson is a certified life and health coach who is going to help us to get organized and stay on track so that we can reach our goals.

These women will all provide great insight into how we can all be advocates for agriculture and how it doesn't have to look the same for everyone. Participants will leave with tips and ideas to start telling their story about the products we produce. The conference will provide women in agriculture with opportunities to network, learn and grow.

Registration fee for this conference is $50. To register and for hotel information, visit http://www.iGrow.org/events. Registration deadline is January 5, 2018.

Agenda

Friday, January 19

5:30 p.m. Register at AmericInn Convention Center

6:30 p.m. Supper

7:30 p.m. Advocating for You: Join this fun, interactive session by Vona Johnson so you get things done and enjoy life again.

Saturday, January 20

8 a.m. Registration

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The State of the Union: Learn the perceptions of agriculture and priorities to bridge the gap of misunderstanding from Sarah Wilson.

Finding our CommonGround: Learn from Dvorak and Wilson about the approach they use to start the conversations about the food we produce with the people that consume our products.

Industry Panel – How to Get Involved: Panelists include: Suzie Geppert, South Dakota Beef Industry Council; Silvia Christen, South Dakota Stockgrowers Assoc.; Colin Nachtigal, South Dakota Soybean Assoc. and a representative from the South Dakota Pork Producers.

Debunking the Myths of Agriculture: How can we combat the myths of agriculture with facts? Hear from a rancher and the media about the methods they use to stay positive and credible in a world filled with myths.

Accepting Interruptions: Even the most well-orchestrated plans aren't exempt from interruptions. Drawing upon personal trials and triumphs, Pinke will help attendees define their paths forward through life's pivotal moments and empower each to find their voice.

Breakout Sessions

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend one breakout session.

Session 1 – Sharing the Local Ag Love. Gain ideas for agvocacy collaborations in your community. Everyone has circles of influence. Learn how to harness the power of yours.

Session 2 – This one's for all the Farm Girls. Gain appreciation for each stage a farm girl must transition through in life to better understand how to be the best advocate for your family, the future and during family transitions.

Session 3 – Developing relationships with local/ regional media. A longtime blogger turned regional media publisher and general manager, Pinke will discuss how to build credible relationships with media and best practices to amplify your stories.

–SDSU Extension