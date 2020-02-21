Register in advance for Panhandle Soil Health Workshop set for March 3 in Bridgeport

Nebraska Extension’s first Panhandle Soil Health Workshop in Bridgeport on March 3 is free, but organizers are asking people to register in advance.

The workshop will take place from 8-11:30 a.m. in the Prairie Winds Community Center. It is intended to appeal primarily to farmers and ranchers, but also to crop consultants and anyone with an interest in soil, said Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center, the primary organizer.

Advance registration is requested by Feb. 28 so organizers can provide enough printed material and snacks. People can register online at https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8cfc1C7W0oWLJ09

They also can email Maharjan at bmaharjan@unl.edu, Or call him at 308-632-1372

There’s also at link at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center’s website, https://panhandle.unl.edu

Crop consultants will be able to receive continuing education units in nutrient management (2CEUs) and crop management (1 CEU).

The idea for a soil health workshop was born out of numerous questions Maharjan receives on soil health, cover crops, how to build up the soil, and how to integrate crop and livestock production on the same land.

Topics and speakers include:

Soil Quality Management vs. Quality Soil Management (Salvador Ramirez, UNL Doctor of Plant Health).

Soil Health Indicators plus Lessons from Historic Knorr Holden Plot (Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist, UNL).

Grazing Cover Crops (Daren Redfearn, Forage and Crop Residue Systems Specialist, UNL).

Soil Health: What Works in Our Area (Panel discussion with producers and speakers of the day).

Report on Governor’s Task Force on Soil Health Initiative (Bijesh Maharjan, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist, UNL).

