Register now for fall series of SDSU Extension Annie’s Project in Britton

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Women in agriculture have another chance to take part in the South Dakota State University Extension Annie’s Project for women in agriculture.

The fall series of Annie’s Project will start Oct. 16, 2023, at the Marshall County Community Center in Britton, South Dakota.

Annie’s Project is designed to empower women in agriculture through education, networking and resources. Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, said the program can help women with questions they aren’t sure how to answer.

Over a six-week period, participants will learn about financial records, marketing, retirement and estate planning, and will develop key communication skills – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

Classes continue once a week on Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6, 13 and 20. Sessions run from 5:30 p.m. CDT to 8:45 p.m. Women are encouraged to attend all sessions.

Register by Oct. 9 at extension.sdstate.edu/events and search for “Annie”. It costs $150 per person, which includes meals at each session. The fall event is sponsored by Hurley and Associates in Britton.

For more information, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu ; or Liz Waletich at Hurley and Associates in Britton at 605-277-1750.

Disclaimer: The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial, therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition.