Register now for SDSU Extension Annie’s Project in Eagle Butte

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Women in agriculture have another chance this fall to take part in the South Dakota State University Extension Annie’s Project.

The fall series will start on Oct. 28, 2024, at the Community Landmark Hall in Eagle Butte. Classes continue once a week on Nov. 4, 18, 25 and Dec. 2 and 9. Sessions run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. MT. Women are encouraged to attend all sessions.

Register by Oct. 21 at extension.sdstate.edu/events and search for “Annie”. The cost is $125 per person, which includes meals at each session.

Annie’s Project is designed to empower women in agriculture through education, networking and resources. Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, said the program helps women build the confidence to become more involved in their family’s agricultural enterprises.

Over a six-week period, participants will learn about financial records, marketing, retirement, estate planning, range management and develop key communication skills – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

In this series, Kaylee Wheeler, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist, will discuss rangeland ecology and how grazing impacts the land, rangeland management, and improvement practices, including state and national partnerships that are available.

“Annie’s Project is a program that empowers women in agriculture and teaches them the skills and knowledge they need to make confident decisions that will sustain a successful business,” Wheeler said.

Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, will present on family caregiving, which she said often falls to women.

“Annie’s Project is about managing risk. Family caregiving is one of those things that puts a family-owned business at risk,” Brown said. “Our goal is to help women learn how to manage the legal, financial and emotional issues that emerge once they become a caregiver to another adult.”

For more information, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu .

Annie’s Project is designed to empower women in agriculture through education, networking and resources. (SDSU Extension photo) image-7