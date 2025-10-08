Register now for SDSU Extension Calf Value Discovery program

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Registration is open for the 2025-2026 South Dakota State University Extension Calf Value Discovery program.

Julie Walker, professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, said the program provides producers with valuable information that can help them boost their operation’s bottom line and streamline decisions.

“All producers have a target or end goal they want for their calves, but if they sell them at weaning, they don’t always know if they’re meeting that goal,” Walker said. “I think one of the biggest things this program does is allows producers to see if they’re meeting that goal so they can then make management decisions based on what they learn.”

To participate, producers consign a minimum of five steer calves weighing 500 to 800 pounds. The cost is $20 per head. Registration closes Oct. 20, 2025. For more information and to register, visit the SDSU Extension Calf Value Discovery Program website at https://extension.sdstate.edu/calf-value-discovery-program .

Consigned cattle will be fed in an accelerated finishing program at Vander Wal Yards in Bruce, South Dakota. SDSU personnel will weigh the cattle periodically and send performance updates to their owners. Cattle will be sold in truckload lots starting in May 2026. All cattle are sold on a grid price system.

Cattle must arrive dehorned and castrated, fully healed from both procedures. Calves should arrive at either location with sufficient vaccination against important disease issues, including:

Five-way viral (BVD-1, BVD-2, IBR, BRSV, PI3) vaccine

o At least two doses of a killed 5-way; or

o At least one dose of an MLV 5-way

One dose of a Mannheimia haemolytica vaccine

Two doses of a 7-way Clostridial vaccine

Producers should consult with their veterinarians on the best vaccination program. Calves can be delivered to the Cottonwood Research Station from 8 a.m. to noon MT on Nov. 4, or to the Vander Wal Yards from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST on Nov. 4, or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST on Nov. 5. Calves delivered to Cottonwood must be brand-inspected before arriving.

For more information, contact Julie Walker, professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, at 605-688-5458, or Warren Rusche, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Feedlot Management Specialist, at 605-688-5452.

-South Dakota State University Extension