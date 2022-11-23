Register Now for SDSU Extension Soil Management Workshop

BROOKINGS, S.D. – This year’s Managing Soil: Maximizing Profit program is Dec. 2 at the NFAA Yankton Archery Complex Community Center in Yankton.

The day will conclude with the SDSU Southeast Research Farm annual meeting starting at 3 p.m.

A hybrid format is available for those who would like to attend online. In-person participants are asked to register by Nov. 25. Walk-ins will be welcome, but cannot be guaranteed lunch. The event is free for Southeast Research Farm members, and $25 for non-members.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. that day, and the event will include seven presentations from soil and crop experts, including soybean management, soybean response to the herbicide dicamba, intercropping and interseeding, severe weather trends, soil fertility for corn, biological agronomy and soil fertility, and rye double cropping.

Educational credits will be available for Certified Crop Advisers. To register, call 605-995-7378 or visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/events , search for “soil”, and fill out the registration form. For questions and more information, contact Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist, at sara.bauder@sdstate.edu or (605) 995-7378.

Conference schedule:

• 8:30 a.m. Registration

• 9:00 a.m. Soybean Management for Troublesome Soils: Iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC), drainage and tile, Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota

• 9:50 a.m. Soybean Response to Micro-rates of Dicamba + 2,4-D, Stevan Knezevic, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

• 10:40 a.m. Break

• 10:55 a.m. Intercropping and Interseeding, Loran Steinlage, producer from West Union, Iowa

• 11:45 a.m. Lunch

• 12:30 p.m. Trends in Severe Weather, Dennis Todey, USDA Midwest Climate Hub

• 1:00 p.m. Soil Fertility for Corn: Past, present and future, Jason Clark, SDSU Extension

• 1:40 p.m. Break

• 1:50 p.m. Biological Agronomy and Soil Fertility Implications, Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension

• 2:30 p.m. Rye Double Cropping, Peter Sexton, Southeast Research Farm and David Karki, SDSU Extension

• 3:00 p.m. Southeast Experiment Station Farm Business Meeting

–SDSU Extension