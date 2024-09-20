Register now for upcoming UNL Beef Extension online learning opportunities
Nebraska Beef Extension has planned several online learning opportunities that cover a variety of topics. For more more information and registration visit http://www.beef.unl.edu.
Increasing Feed Value of Grazed Corn Residue
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (CDT)
- How to determine and adjust stocking rates
- The agronomic impacts grazing has on row crop production
- Developing rental agreements
- Meeting nutritional needs while grazing corn residue
2025 Beef Heifer Replacement Price Forecast
Thursday, Sept. 26, Noon (CDT)
- Figure what cow replacement costs might be given market volatility, futures expectations, costs, etc.
- Create a reference point for producers’ operations and expectations of potential future events.
- Arrive at what a reasonable value might be for a heifer/cow purchased or retained for replacement given their situation.
UNL Heifer Development Center First Year Wrap-up
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Online or in-person at Haskell Agricultural Laboratory.
- Nutritional development of beef heifers
- Genetics and INHERIT Select
- Great Plains Heifer Development Center Tour
- ABS
- Cattler Software
- 2024 Heifer Development project recap
Cornstalk Grazing Fundamentals, Leases and Agronomic Impacts
- Tuesday, Oct. 8: Corn Residue Grazing Fundamentals
- Thursday, Oct. 10: Grazing Leases, Prices and Finding and Renting Residue
- Tuesday, Oct. 15: Agronomic Impacts for Grazing Corn Residue
- Thursday, Oct. 17: Producer Panel – Challenges and Opportunities
Knowing, Growing and Grazing Grass
Oct. 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 & 31, 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. (CDT)
- Plant identification and key grass species
- Maximizing forage production and calculating stocking rates
- Using the USDA Web Soil Survey to estimate the range of production, and how to adjust a grazing plan during low precipitation years.
- A grazing plan, key dates for grazing management, and understanding drought risk insurance (Pasture Range and Forage- PRF)
Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Insurance for Livestock Producers
Tuesday, Oct. 24, Noon (CDT)
- PRF coverage strategies, associated implications, and historical performance of PRF using examples for Nebraska grids
- An overview of the PRF insurance product and performance
Leveraging Genetics to Improve Profitability
Tuesday, Nov. 4 & Thursday, Nov. 6, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. (CDT)
- Developing a breeding objective.
- How to interpret and use EPD and economic selection indexes.
- Hands-on bull selection exercises.
- Developing a customized selection index.
- Use cases for genomic tools.
Cattle Cost of Production, part of the Ag Smart Money Week series
Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Calculating economic unit cost of production for the cow-calf enterprise.
- Knowing what the big three categories of cost are.
- Understanding the five ways to reduce unit cost of production.
Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow
Nov. 11, 14, 18 & 21, 7:30 pm – 8:45 pm
- What impacts a cow’s nutrient requirements and how do they change throughout the year?
- How do you read and understand a feed test analysis and feed tag? What do the numbers mean?
- When comparing feed options, which is the best buy when all things are considered?
- What are things to consider when developing a year-round feeding plan?
—UNL Extension