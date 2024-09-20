Register now for upcoming UNL Beef Extension online learning opportunities

Nebraska Beef Extension has planned several online learning opportunities that cover a variety of topics. For more more information and registration visit http://www.beef.unl.edu .

Increasing Feed Value of Grazed Corn Residue

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (CDT)

How to determine and adjust stocking rates

The agronomic impacts grazing has on row crop production

Developing rental agreements

Meeting nutritional needs while grazing corn residue

2025 Beef Heifer Replacement Price Forecast

Thursday, Sept. 26, Noon (CDT)

Figure what cow replacement costs might be given market volatility, futures expectations, costs, etc.

Create a reference point for producers’ operations and expectations of potential future events.

Arrive at what a reasonable value might be for a heifer/cow purchased or retained for replacement given their situation.

UNL Heifer Development Center First Year Wrap-up

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Online or in-person at Haskell Agricultural Laboratory.

Nutritional development of beef heifers

Genetics and INHERIT Select

Great Plains Heifer Development Center Tour

ABS

Cattler Software

2024 Heifer Development project recap

Cornstalk Grazing Fundamentals, Leases and Agronomic Impacts

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Corn Residue Grazing Fundamentals

Thursday, Oct. 10: Grazing Leases, Prices and Finding and Renting Residue

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Agronomic Impacts for Grazing Corn Residue

Thursday, Oct. 17: Producer Panel – Challenges and Opportunities

Knowing, Growing and Grazing Grass

Oct. 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 & 31, 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. (CDT)

Plant identification and key grass species

Maximizing forage production and calculating stocking rates

Using the USDA Web Soil Survey to estimate the range of production, and how to adjust a grazing plan during low precipitation years.

A grazing plan, key dates for grazing management, and understanding drought risk insurance (Pasture Range and Forage- PRF)

Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Insurance for Livestock Producers

Tuesday, Oct. 24, Noon (CDT)

PRF coverage strategies, associated implications, and historical performance of PRF using examples for Nebraska grids

An overview of the PRF insurance product and performance

Leveraging Genetics to Improve Profitability

Tuesday, Nov. 4 & Thursday, Nov. 6, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. (CDT)

Developing a breeding objective.

How to interpret and use EPD and economic selection indexes.

Hands-on bull selection exercises.

Developing a customized selection index.

Use cases for genomic tools.

Cattle Cost of Production, part of the Ag Smart Money Week series

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Calculating economic unit cost of production for the cow-calf enterprise.

Knowing what the big three categories of cost are.

Understanding the five ways to reduce unit cost of production.

Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow

Nov. 11, 14, 18 & 21, 7:30 pm – 8:45 pm

What impacts a cow’s nutrient requirements and how do they change throughout the year?

How do you read and understand a feed test analysis and feed tag? What do the numbers mean?

When comparing feed options, which is the best buy when all things are considered?

What are things to consider when developing a year-round feeding plan?

—UNL Extension