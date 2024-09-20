YOUR AD HERE »

Register now for upcoming UNL Beef Extension online learning opportunities

Nebraska Beef Extension has planned several online learning opportunities that cover a variety of topics. For more more information and registration visit http://www.beef.unl.edu.

Increasing Feed Value of Grazed Corn Residue

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (CDT)

  • How to determine and adjust stocking rates
  • The agronomic impacts grazing has on row crop production
  • Developing rental agreements
  • Meeting nutritional needs while grazing corn residue

2025 Beef Heifer Replacement Price Forecast

Thursday, Sept. 26, Noon (CDT) 

  • Figure what cow replacement costs might be given market volatility, futures expectations, costs, etc.
  • Create a reference point for producers’ operations and expectations of potential future events.
  • Arrive at what a reasonable value might be for a heifer/cow purchased or retained for replacement given their situation.

UNL Heifer Development Center First Year Wrap-up

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Online or in-person at Haskell Agricultural Laboratory.

  • Nutritional development of beef heifers
  • Genetics and INHERIT Select
  • Great Plains Heifer Development Center Tour
  • ABS
  • Cattler Software
  • 2024 Heifer Development project recap

Cornstalk Grazing Fundamentals, Leases and Agronomic Impacts

  • Tuesday, Oct. 8: Corn Residue Grazing Fundamentals 
  • Thursday, Oct. 10: Grazing Leases, Prices and Finding and Renting Residue 
  • Tuesday, Oct. 15: Agronomic Impacts for Grazing Corn Residue
  • Thursday, Oct. 17: Producer Panel – Challenges and Opportunities

Knowing, Growing and Grazing Grass

Oct. 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 & 31, 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. (CDT)

  • Plant identification and key grass species
  • Maximizing forage production and calculating stocking rates
  • Using the USDA Web Soil Survey to estimate the range of production, and how to adjust a grazing plan during low precipitation years.
  • A grazing plan, key dates for grazing management, and understanding drought risk insurance (Pasture Range and Forage- PRF)

Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Insurance for Livestock Producers

Tuesday, Oct. 24, Noon (CDT)

  • PRF coverage strategies, associated implications, and historical performance of PRF using examples for Nebraska grids
  • An overview of the PRF insurance product and performance 

Leveraging Genetics to Improve Profitability

Tuesday, Nov. 4 &  Thursday, Nov. 6, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. (CDT)

  • Developing a breeding objective.
  • How to interpret and use EPD and economic selection indexes.
  • Hands-on bull selection exercises.
  • Developing a customized selection index.
  • Use cases for genomic tools.

Cattle Cost of Production, part of the Ag Smart Money Week series

Tuesday, Nov. 4

  • Calculating economic unit cost of production for the cow-calf enterprise.
  • Knowing what the big three categories of cost are.
  • Understanding the five ways to reduce unit cost of production.

Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow

Nov. 11, 14, 18 &  21, 7:30 pm – 8:45 pm 

  • What impacts a cow’s nutrient requirements and how do they change throughout the year?
  • How do you read and understand a feed test analysis and feed tag? What do the numbers mean?
  • When comparing feed options, which is the best buy when all things are considered?
  • What are things to consider when developing a year-round feeding plan?

—UNL Extension

