Register soon for record-keeping class in Bridgeport for farmers, ranchers

Time is running short to register for a “Good Farmer to Great Manager” record-keeping class, designed to teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operation, scheduled for July 25-26 at Bridgeport.

The class will take place at the Prairie Winds Community Center (428 N Main St) in Bridgeport, running from 1-5 p.m. the first day, and 8 a.m. until noon the second day. The course fee is $50 per participant; class size is limited to 25 people.

Register online at https://wia.unl.edu/GFGM or by calling 308-632-1276.

Keeping good records is less about using a certain software and more about gathering and organizing information, according to Tina Barret the Executive Director of Nebraska Farm Business Inc. and course instructor. The difference between a good farmer and a great manager often comes down to knowing the true financial position of a farm.

Good records make it possible to track an operation’s true financial position. Inaccurate records can lead to misguided management decisions.

Topics Include:

· What are Good Records?

· Getting Good Tax Records

· Moving to Management Records

· Financial Statements & Ratios

The course is hosted by Nebraska Extension and inspired by Annie’s Project, which is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.

–UNL Extension