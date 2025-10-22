Register Today for Virtual Stockmanship & Stewardship Event

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 22, 2025) – A virtual version of Stockmanship & Stewardship will be held Nov. 18-19, 2025. Cattle producers can register for this unique educational experience, which will take place 11:00am-2:00pm (Central) each day.

This online version of the popular in-person event provides an opportunity for participants to learn about hot topics such as animal health and succession planning, listen to industry updates, and receive the latest information on cattle handling techniques. The free program brings together cattle producers, stakeholders and key industry members to engage in the discussion of current challenges, consumer-driven trends, and realistic strategies to enhance producers’ commitment to stockmanship and stewardship. The event will also be recorded and available to watch on-demand.

“This free event is open to cattle producers across the country,” said Michaela Clowser, senior director of producer education at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “We want to bring important information and resources to as many people as possible.”

Stockmanship & Stewardship is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), Neogen, and the Beef Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance program. Stockmanship & Stewardship events give cattle producers access to valuable resources, which aligns with Neogen’s mission to provide innovative solutions to enhance animal care, performance and productivity within the cattle industry.

“To us, it is a relationship that is worth being a part of,” said Dr. Kirk Ramsey, professional services veterinarian with Neogen. “It is an opportunity to promote good cattle handling and be part of making the industry what it needs to be.”

For more information and to register for free, visit http://www.StockmanshipAndStewardship.org .

-National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

