Registration Available for SDSU Extension Feedlot Shortcourse and BQA Transportation Certification

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Cattle feeders and industry professionals still have time to register for the Feedlot Shortcourse and BQA Transportation Certification to be held August 13–14, 2019 at the SDSU Cow/Calf Education and Research Facility (2901 Western Ave) in Brookings.

This event is sponsored by SDSU Extension.

“The course offers an opportunity for cattle feeders to learn strategies and management tips to improve their operation from industry experts,” said SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate Warren Rusche.

The program is scheduled from 1:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on August 13 and from 8:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. on August 14, with the BQA Transportation training to follow at 1:00 p.m. on August 14.

The Feedlot Shortcourse will feature industry experts from the upper Midwest. Sessions will cover the following topics:

Optimizing feed resources

Backgrounding strategies

Feed mixing and delivery

Cattle comfort and facility management

Cattle health

Beef quality assurance transportation certification

Speakers for the shortcourse will include: Dr. Alfredo DiConstanzo, Beef Specialist, University of Minnesota; Dr. Brian Dorcey, Veterinary Medical Center in Worthington, MN; Todd Franz, J & R Feeds; Dr. Zach Smith, SDSU Feedlot Researcher; and Jesse Fulton, Director of Producer Education for NCBA.

Registration cost is $150 and includes all materials and two meals.

For registration information, visit the SDSU Extension Event page: https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2019-feedlot-shortcourse-and-bqa-transportation-training-brookings. For questions and other information, contact SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate Warren Rusche, at warren.rusche@sdstate.edu or call (605) 688-5452.

