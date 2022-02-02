Registration is Open for South Dakota 2022 Governor’s Agricultural Summit

PIERRE, S.D. – Registration is now open for the 2022 South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit). The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) will host the two-day event on June 22-23 in Brookings, South Dakota at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on South Dakota State University’s campus.

The event is free, and attendance is open to all, however, pre-registration is required. To learn more, visit the Ag Summit website.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of the South Dakota economy. The Ag Summit brings producers and industry leaders together to discuss ongoing struggles and new innovations,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “This past year, producers faced many challenges, from supply chain disruptions and low cattle prices to drought. The Ag Summit is the perfect forum for our community to come together and discuss solutions to these critical issues so we can keep our Ag economy going strong.”

This year’s agenda will include an ag-economic market outlook, policy updates, and producer recognition. In addition, DANR is excited to announce keynote speaker Chris Koch will be there to share his message “If I Can…” which describes his journey of becoming a farmer and rancher despite being born without arms or legs.

The Ag Summit will also include featured speaker Greg Ibach, Under Secretary-in-Residence at the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. During the Trump Administration, Mr. Ibach served as the Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Mr. Ibach will explain how producers who incorporate new and existing conservation practices in their operations could be recognized and rewarded for their efforts by the next farm bill. He will also discuss reimagining federal conservation programs and how producers can use outcome driven data to enhance their operation while protecting and preserving our environment and natural resources.

The 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award will be presented at the Ag Summit. This award recognizes an individual or organization for their positive contribution to South Dakota’s agricultural industry. Nominations are accepted through March 15, 2022. Nomination forms can be found on the Ag Summit website.

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources