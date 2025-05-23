Registration open for 2025 NDSU Extension Youth Conference

North Dakota State University Extension will host its annual Extension Youth Conference from June 29 to July 2 at the Washburn, North Dakota, 4-H camp. Youth who have completed seventh grade are invited to attend.

The 2025 conference theme is “Level Up with Leadership.” Featuring speakers and exploration of the natural world, this leadership summit will aim to help youth connect their passions with their skills to develop leadership abilities. The camp is four days of games, food and social gathering as participants learn and practice leadership skills for today’s world.

The North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors organize and run this event every year, showcasing the skills they have gained at previous EYCs. Workshops planned for this year include an interview bootcamp to help delegates land jobs, nutrition and cooking sessions to build healthy life skills and a robotics workshop to explore engineering skills in a fun way. These workshops are in addition to other fun activities available at camp, including canoeing and swimming.

Kelly Parker, advisor for the ambassadors, says they have been hard at work planning this event.

“The community of Washburn has been incredibly welcoming to us, and we are thrilled to get to experience the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and help in their mission with our service project,” says Parker. “Our focus has been building clear lines of communication with the groups we lead, and the ambassadors knocked it out of the park with our speaker.”

Dallin Cooper, an award-winning humorist, storyteller and entrepreneur, will be the camp’s keynote speaker. From speaking in small Wyoming towns to one of the largest cities in China, Cooper has helped audiences understand perspectives outside their own. He helps organizations and leaders challenge their assumptions and communicate effectively. He has been featured as an expert in Authority Magazine.

Registration closes June 10, and space is limited. Register soon at ndsu.ag/eyc25 .

North Dakota 4-H is a program of NDSU Extension.