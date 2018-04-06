Registration open for 50th Annual Beef Improvement Federation meeting

Registration is now open for the 2018 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Annual Meeting and Research Symposium. This year's event, themed 50th Anniversary in the Rockies, will be June 20 to June 23 at the Embassy Suites Convention Center Hotel in Loveland, Colorado.

Early registration deadline is May 31. Attendees can save $80 by pre-registering. Online registration is available at http://www.beefimprovement.org.

This year's BIF symposium features two and a half days of educational programming and a full day of tours. The first morning's general session — "Positioning for the Future of Beef Production" — will feature Dave Weaber, EMI Analytics vice president beef analysis; Mark McCully, Certified Angus Beef vice president; Dr. Sara Place, National Cattlemen's Beef Association senior director of sustainable beef production research; Dr. Dorian Garrick, Massey University professor and chief scientist; and Dr. John Pollak, Cornell University emeritus professor.

The second day's general session, "Decision Time: Who will own our industry?" will include presentation by Wade Small, Agri Beef Inc. livestock division president; Marty Ropp, Allied Genetic Resources; Dr, Matt Cleveland, Genus ABS global beef product development director; Dan Moser, Angus Genetics Inc. president; Wade Shafer, American Simmental Association executive vice president; Larry Benyshek, Benyshek and Hough Consulting Services; and John Genho, Livestock Genetic Services LLC.

The afternoon breakout sessions both days will focus on a range of beef-production and genetic-improvement topics. The conference also features a Young Producer Symposium on Wednesday afternoon, designed to network and equip young cattle producers with essential knowledge as they grow their role in the business. Wednesday evening attendees will also enjoy an opening reception.

For more conference details, including registration information, complete schedule and lodging information visit http://www.beefimprovement.org.

Each year the BIF symposium draws a large group of leading seedstock and commercial beef producers, academics and allied industry partners. The attendance list is a "who's who" of the beef value chain, offering great networking opportunities and conversations about the issues of the day. Program topics focus on how the beef industry can enhance value through genetic improvement across a range of attributes that affect the value chain.

–BIF