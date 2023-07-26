Registration Open for Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Symposium 

Cheyenne, Wyo.—July 26, 2023—In partnership with the University of Wyoming, the Beef Reproduction Task Force will host the Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle (ARSBC) symposium at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne Sep. 6-7.

The event will take place at 2800 W. Lincolnway, running from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 6, and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sep. 7. Producers, veterinarians, artificial insemination technicians, students and others interested in beef cattle production are encouraged to attend.

“This is a producer-focused meeting that brings in speakers from across industry and academia to speak on topics relevant to the reproductive management of beef cattle and the implementation of reproductive technologies,” says Shelby Rosasco, University of Wyoming Extension beef specialist.

The Beef Reproduction Task Force is made up of research and extension specialists from across the U.S. The annual ARSBC symposium, co-hosted with state extension programs, distributes the latest information about reproductive technology in cattle production, nutritional management, herd health, male fertility and genetic selection.

This year, presentation topics include estrus synchronization and artificial insemination; nutritional management for the cowherd; brucellosis; selecting for sires to perform at high altitudes; calving management; and bull development. To view the conference program and register for the event, visit beefrepro.org.

For those who register before Aug. 18, the cost is $200, or $150 for students. After Aug. 18, registration prices will increase to $250, or $200 for students. Aug. 18 is also the cut-off date for booking rooms at the Little America Hotel and Resort.

Conference details and booking information are available at beefrepro.org. Contact Shelby Rosasco at srosasco@uwyo.edu or (307) 766-2329 with questions.

UW cattle on summer grazing grounds at the McGuire Ranch, located outside Laramie. UW | Courtesy photo McGuire-Ranch-cattle-2022-LR

–University of Wyoming