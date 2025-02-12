Registration open for lambing webinar hosted by NDSU and UMN Extension

The interactive webinar will give tips for a successful sheep operation. (NDSU photo) corriedale-7

North Dakota State University Extension and University of Minnesota Extension will host an interactive lambing workshop Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. The webinar, “Live from the Lambing Barn,” will be broadcast from Dan and Kay Persons’ Rafter P Ranch near Kensington, MN.

Participants will learn how to prepare for challenges and other tips for a successful Polypay sheep operation.

Travis Hoffman, Extension sheep specialist for NDSU and UMN, will provide the virtual tour with Dan Persons. Persons has been raising Polypay sheep for over two decades. The large flock is managed using various technologies like radio-frequency identification ear tags.

“As producers, we learn best from our friends and neighbors,” says Hoffman. “This is a chance to share experiences from talented shepherds that take great pride in their sheep.”

The webinar is also in collaboration with Minnesota Lamb & Wool Producers.

Preregistration is required and can be found at at ndsu.ag/lambwebinar25 to receive the Zoom link. A recording of the webinar will be sent to registrants.

Previous webinars are available on the UMN Extension Sheep and Goats YouTube channel.

For more information, please contact Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu or Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu .

–North Dakota State University