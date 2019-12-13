Registration Open for SDSU Beef 2020

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension and the South Dakota State University Animal Science Department will host Beef 2020 on Jan. 7-9, at the Animal Science Complex on the SDSU Campus in Brookings.

“Beef 2020 provides an intensive, hands-on educational opportunity to enhance understanding of the production and marketing of high-quality, high-value beef,” said Amanda Blair, SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist.

Attendees do not need to be cattle producers to attend the program. Anyone affiliated with the beef industry, including allied industry representatives, locker operators, restaurateurs and retailers, among others, are invited.

Along with informational presentations, the program will include hands-on opportunities in:

Market beef cattle evaluation: Live animal evaluation is highly subjective, however it is important to know the basic concepts of evaluation from a marketing perspective. Participants in Beef 2020 will learn about the aspects of evaluation followed by the opportunity to practice the skills on a group of market cattle.

Beef carcass grading and pricing: Quality and cutability are the primary determinants of beef cattle pricing structures. Understanding how USDA quality and yield grades are determined is critical to understanding how management and genetic decisions affect those grades and how changes could be made to improve product quality and consistency.

Beef carcass fabrication: Beef 2020 participants will experience the process of breaking a side of beef into wholesale (loin, rib, round, chuck, etc.) and retail cuts (ribeye steaks, sirloin roasts, etc.) in a hands-on fabrication workshop. Understanding where the cuts of beef come from, best cooking methods for various cuts and value differences between carcasses, enables participants to become better educated about beef selection and share this information with consumers.

The Beef 2020 program will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 7, and end at noon on Jan. 9. Due to the intensive, hands-on nature of the program, registration is limited to the first 30 participants that contact Amanda Blair at 605.394.2236 or amanda.blair@sdstate.edu to register. Registration is $75 and the deadline to register is Dec. 27. Beef 2020 is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council through the beef checkoff and by SDSU Extension.

