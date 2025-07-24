Registration open for Suicide prevention webinars

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Addressing the wellness needs of those working in agriculture or related areas will be the focus of two upcoming Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention webinars sponsored by North Dakota State University Extension.

The webinars are scheduled for Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Each webinar, which will address the concerns of high stress levels and the toll on mental and emotional well-being, consists of a 90-minute training course and conversation related to suicide prevention. Research indicates the suicide rate is significantly higher for those working in agriculture. The QPR training will provide participants with skills to recognize warning signs of a mental health crisis or suicidal thinking and to respond in an appropriate and supportive way.

“Ongoing farm and ranch stress affects health, including mental and emotional well-being,” says Sean Brotherson, NDSU Extension family science specialist. “We say, ‘Sometimes you need help; sometimes you are help.'”

The QPR webinars will be facilitated by NDSU Extension agents, Katie Henry (Cavalier County) and Jill Sokness (Cass County), and Madeleine Smith, NDSU Extension pesticide specialist.

The webinars will include training and a question-and-answer session. Although the training will focus on people in and around agriculture, anyone interested in the topic can register. There is no cost to attend the training. It is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Attendance is limited to the first 30 registrants.

Anyone interested in attending is urged to register early. Visit ndsu.ag/qpraugust for the August webinar and ndsu.ag/qprsept for the September webinar.

For additional information, contact Adriana Drusini at adriana.drusini@ndsu.edu or Sean Brotherson at sean.brotherson@ndsu.edu .

–NDSU