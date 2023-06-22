Registration Opens for 55th PLC Annual Meeting 

WASHINGTON (June 20, 2023) — Registration is now open for the Public Lands Council’s (PLC) 55th Annual Meeting to be held September 5-7, 2023, in Pendleton, Oregon.



“PLC Annual Meeting is where federal lands ranchers reflect on the past year and formulate policy for the year ahead. As an industry, we make the commitment to come together to build a strong policy outlook for federal land ranching, and make sure we’re all coordinated when facing attacks to our families and livelihoods,” said PLC President Mark Roeber. “I am excited to have our 55th Annual Meeting against the backdrop of the Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo. I can think of no better way to highlight the commitment to tradition, stewardship, and enduring history than to combine the 55 years of the Public Lands Council’s leadership and the century of culture and entertainment at the Round-Up.”



PLC is the only national organization dedicated solely to representing the interests and perspectives of cattle and sheep producers who utilize federal lands and grazing permits as part of their operations. Each year, the PLC Annual Meeting brings these producers together, and provides a forum for them to discuss current issues and emerging opportunities with federal agencies, industry partners, and Congressional leadership. This year’s conference combines policy priorities with the fun and excitement of the rodeo, as attendees craft policy solutions that will shape the future of the industry.



PLC Annual Meeting is back to being a fully an in-person event. Registration for the full, three-day event is $400, with discounted rates available for family members, students, and media. PLC has secured hotel blocks for attendees at the Holiday Inn Express and the Best Western Inn in Pendleton. These hotel blocks will close August 4, 2023.



Join PLC as we “Post Up in Pendleton” for another year of protecting public lands ranching.



Click here for more details and to register .