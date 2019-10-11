Registration Opens for Massive 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show

Cattle Industry Members Invited to “Deep in the Heart” Event in San Antonio Feb. 5-7

DENVER (Oct. 4, 2019) – Registration and housing for the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade show is now open. The annual convention will be held in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 5-7, 2020, and it’s recommended attendees register early, as convenient housing will fill quickly. Annual meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and National Cattlemen’s Foundation will be held at this event.

Thousands of cattle industry members are expected at this event. Convention participants will gain insights on industry trends at a CattleFax Outlook Seminar, learn about current products and services at the NCBA Trade Show – the industry’s largest, with more than 350 exhibitors on 7 acres. Attendees will also enjoy entertainment throughout the event, including a Sunset Music Festival on Thursday, Feb. 6 and NCBA Invitational PBR Bull Riding on Friday, Feb. 7.

U.S. astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain Scott Kelly will share his lessons from space during the Opening General Session, and other noted speakers will be on hand to inform, energize and motivate audiences. Participants will also work with other industry leaders on both Beef Checkoff and NCBA policy programs, and they will appreciate fellowship with thousands of other cattle producers from around the country.

The convention will again be preceded by 27th annual Cattlemen’s College, which is famous for stimulating and thought-provoking sessions that can help generate high returns for cattle operations. The event will begin Tuesday, Feb. 4, with afternoon sessions and be followed by an evening reception. It will be continued the next morning with a morning full of educational sessions.

In addition, the National Environmental Stewardship Award winner will be named at a special reception Wednesday, Feb. 5. Winners of Beef Quality Assurance awards will be recognized at the Closing General Session Friday, Feb. 7.

NCBA President Jennifer Houston of Tennessee says the convention represents an important annual get-together for cattlemen and women from around the country. “In addition to the important decision-making sessions at the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, there are valuable education, information, entertainment and engagement opportunities at this event,” says Houston. “The 2020 experience in San Antonio Feb. 5-7 will be a terrific chance to come together to do good, have fun and learn more.”

To register and secure housing for the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, visit http://www.beefusa.org.

–NCBA