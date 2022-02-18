Registration still open for Third Annual Panhandle Soil Health Workshop March 2

Registration is due soon for the third annual Panhandle Soil Health Workshop, an in-person event for ag producers, consultants, and others, sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center.

The Panhandle Soil Health Workshop will take place on March 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport. Registration is needed by Feb. 25 .

Register online at https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1Cdz2tjc8hFXWvk .

There’s also a link at the Panhandle Center’s website, https://panhandle.unl.edu

Or email Bijesh Maharjan, soil and nutrient management specialist at the Panhandle Center, at bmaharjan@unl.edu . Or call him at 308-632-1372.

Speakers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS), the University of Wyoming (UW), and New Mexico State University (NMSU), as well as producers, will present soil health, soil health programs, and management practices that affect soil health in the region. Crop consultants will be able to receive continuing education units in nutrient management and crop management.

Topics:

* Soil Health: What Is It, Do We Need It, and Can We Improve It? – Jay Norton, University of Wyoming Extension Soils Specialist and director of the UW Soil Resource Laboratory.

* Systems Approach to No-Till and Soil Health – Paul Jasa, Extension Engineer, UNL

* Soil Organic Matter and Cover Crops: Vesh Raj Thapa, Postdoctoral Research Associate, New Mexico State University

* Cover Crops and Soil Health – Katja Koehler-Cole, Research Assistant Professor, UNL

* Rangeland, Grazing and Soil Health in the Sandhills – Mitch Stephenson, Associate Professor, Extension Specialist and Interim Director, UNL Research, Extension and Education Center

* Soil Health Demonstration – Aaron Hird, State Soil Health Specialist, USDA NRCS

* Addressing Soil Health Goals through Farm Program Financial Assistance – Robin Foulk and Sarah Gray, USDA NRCS

* Soil Health Gap: Saurav Das, Postdoctoral Research Associate, UNL

* No-till Practices: Challenges and Opportunities – Mark Watson, Producer

–UNL Extension